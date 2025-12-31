Godfrey Signs With San Diego Wave FC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Lia Godfrey, a graduate midfielder for the Virginia women’s soccer team, has signed a professional contract with San Diego Wave FC of the National Women’s Soccer League it was announced by the club on Tuesday (Dec. 30).





A first-team All-America honoree in 2025, Godfrey was also tabbed as the ACC Midfielder of the Year and an All-ACC first-team honoree this season. She tallied 11 goals and four assists and directly factored into seven game winners this season with five game-winning goals and two assists on game winners. She hit four of her game winners in ACC play and assisted on game winners over West Virginia and Xavier.



A four-time All-America for the Cavaliers, Godfrey helped Virginia advance to the College Cup in the 2020 season and helped the Cavaliers claim the ACC regular-season title in 2021. The Hoos also advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament in the 2022 season and the Round of 16 this year.



She finished her career at UVA with 28 goals and 33 assists, including 11 game-winning goals and 12 game-winning assists. Godfrey played in 107 games, tying the career record for games played at Virginia.



VIRIGNIA HEAD COACH STEVE SWANSON ON GODFREY

“We’re so excited for Lia and the San Diego Wave. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work and overcoming adversity for Lia to have the opportunity to play at the next level. San Diego is getting a gem both on and off the field, and we know she will represent her new city with the same class and quality on the field that she displayed here in Charlottesville. We are looking forward to watching Lia show what she can do in the NWSL.”



SAN DIEGO WAVE SPORTING DIRECTOR AND GENERAL MANAGER CAMILLE ASHTON ON GODFREY

““We are thrilled to welcome Lia to San Diego. Lia has proven to be one of the most exciting midfielders at the collegiate level as a consistent difference-maker, both as a creator and a goal scorer. She will add quality and competitiveness to our Club, and we are looking forward to supporting her development as she begins her professional career.”



