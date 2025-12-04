No. 6 Virginia Returns Home for Two Matches This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-1) returns home this weekend for its first two matches of the season at the McArthur Squash Center.

The Cavaliers begin with a matchup against No. 1 Harvard (1-0) on Friday, Dec. 5, at 1:00 p.m. They then take on No. 7 Cornell (3-1) on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 12:00 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the matches.

Both matches will be a three-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia began its season 5-0 for the first time in program history before suffering its first loss of the season to No. 3 Penn last Sunday (Nov. 23).

Freshman Charlotte Pastel is 5-1 playing at the top of the ladder.

Senior Lina Tammam is 5-1 at position two.

Sophomore Claire Pellegrino is 4-0 playing at positions six and eight.

Virginia held a 5-1 home record last season.

The Cavaliers are currently 3-1 against Ivy League opponents after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.

Virginia is 0-5 in the all-time series against Harvard.

Virginia is 7-2 in the all-time series against Cornell.

UP NEXT