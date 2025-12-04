No. 6 Virginia Returns Home for Two Matches This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-1) returns home this weekend for its first two matches of the season at the McArthur Squash Center.
The Cavaliers begin with a matchup against No. 1 Harvard (1-0) on Friday, Dec. 5, at 1:00 p.m. They then take on No. 7 Cornell (3-1) on Saturday, Dec. 6 at 12:00 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the matches.
- Both matches will be a three-court system.
CAVALIER NOTES
- Virginia began its season 5-0 for the first time in program history before suffering its first loss of the season to No. 3 Penn last Sunday (Nov. 23).
- Freshman Charlotte Pastel is 5-1 playing at the top of the ladder.
- Senior Lina Tammam is 5-1 at position two.
- Sophomore Claire Pellegrino is 4-0 playing at positions six and eight.
- Virginia held a 5-1 home record last season.
- The Cavaliers are currently 3-1 against Ivy League opponents after going 5-4 against the Ivy League in 2024-25.
- Virginia is 0-5 in the all-time series against Harvard.
- Virginia is 7-2 in the all-time series against Cornell.
UP NEXT
- Following the holiday break, the Cavaliers host No. 4 Princeton at the McArthur Squash Center on Saturday, Jan. 10, at 1:00 p.m.