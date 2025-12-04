Spoor Sets Facility Record, Cavaliers Start Strong on Day One of Liberty Kickoff

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Virginia men’s and women’s track and field program opened competition for the 2025-26 indoor track and field season with strong performances on Thursday (Dec.4) at the Liberty Kickoff in Lynchburg, Va. The first day of competition was headlined by Elsa Spoor and Cassie Callis’ performance in the women’s pentathlon.

In the women’s pentathlon, Elsa Spoor won the B section with a new personal best of 3732 points. Her point total ranks No. 7 all-time in program history. Spoor recorded a new personal best in four of the five events including the 60m hurdles, high jump, shot put and 800-meters. The sophomore also broke the facility record in the final event of the competition, the 800-meters, clocking 2:14.63. The previous record stood at 2:16.72 set by Liberty’s Meredith Engle at the CUSA Championship on Feb. 28, 2025.

In her collegiate debut, freshman Cassie Callis finished runner-up in the B section of the women’s pentathlon scoring a total of 3609 points. Callis’ point total ranks No. 2 all-time among freshman in program history. She kickstarted the day with a new personal best of 8.67 in the 60-meter hurdles to rank No. 3 all-time on Virginia’s freshman list.

After the first four events of the men’s heptathlon (group A), Garrett McNeil accumulated a total of 2862 points and sits in fifth place. McNeil kick started the day with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter dash before recording a runner-up performance in the long jump. The freshman then finished 10th in the shot put before closing out the first day of competition with a sixth-place finish in the high jump.

Just three events remain to be contested on the second day of competition including the 60-meter hurdles, pole vault and the 1000-meters.