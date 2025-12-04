Wahoo Central Podcast No. 432: Alvin Pearman
One of the most versatile running backs in UVA history, Alvin Pearman was also a serious student. After his NFL career ended, he earned a master's and a Ph.D. at Vanderbilt, and he's now an assistant professor at Stanford.
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 432: Former UVA football standout Alvin Pearman
Dec 04, 2025
Wahoo Central Podcast No. 432: No. ( Wahoo Central Podcast - Wahoo Central Podcast )
One of the most versatile running backs in UVA history, Alvin Pearman was also a serious student. After his NFL career ended, he earned a master's and a Ph.D. at Vanderbilt, and he's now an assistant professor at Stanford.