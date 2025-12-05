Godfrey, Rouse Earn All-America Honors

Virginia midfielder Lia Godfrey and defender Laney Rouse earned All-America honors from the United Soccer Coaches it was announced by the organization on Friday (Dec. 5) with the release of the annual teams prior to the College Cup.

Godfrey was named a first-team selection, while Rouse was a fourth-team honoree. With her selection, Godfrey becomes the first four-time All-America selection by the United Soccer Coaches in Virginia program history. Rouse earned her first All-America honor and is the 28th Virginia player to earn All-America honors from the organization.

Godfrey, who was named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy honoring the nation’s top collegiate player earlier this week, was tabbed as the ACC Midfielder of the Year and an All-ACC first-team honoree this season. She tallied 11 goals and four assists with five and directly factored into seven game winners this season with five game-winning goals and two assists on game winners. She hit four of her game winners in ACC play and assisted on game winners over West Virginia and Xavier.

Rouse anchored a back line for the Cavaliers that posted 13 shutouts on the season and held opponents to 15 goals on the season. She logged 1,916 minutes and was named a 2025 All-ACC second-team selection and an All-Region second-team honoree earlier this week. Rouse also added a goal and three assists this season, tallying a goal and assist in a win over No. 2 Duke while adding assists against VCU and in the NCAA Round of 16 against No. 13 Washington.

The Cavaliers posted a 14-3-5 record this season and earned a berth in the NCAA Tournament for the 37th time in program history. The Hoos advanced to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Tournament for the 26th time in program history with the appearance in 2025 and were a No. 1 seed after advancing to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament.