No. 6 Virginia Suffers 7-2 Loss to No. 1 Harvard

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (5-2) suffered a 7-2 loss to No. 1 Harvard (2-0) on Friday afternoon (Dec. 5) at the McArthur Squash Center. This was the Cavaliers’ first home match of the 2025-26 season.

Sophomore Maryam Mian and freshman Grace Fazzinga picked up the points for the Cavaliers. Both won 3-0, Mian winning 11-9, 11-9, 11-6 at position six and Fazzinga winning 11-8, 11-5, 11-6 at position seven.

Junior Nili Sprecher picked up a win for the Cavaliers in the exhibition match, recovering from a dropped first game to win 3-1 (8-11, 11-3, 11-6, 11-5).

CAVALIER NOTES

Grace Fazzinga is 6-1 playing at positions five and seven this season.

UP NEXT