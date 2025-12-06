Kate Douglass Wins Four Golds at Toyota US Open

Thursday, December 4 Recap

Kate Douglass won two golds, setting two championship records on the opening night of the championship. Douglass returned to 200 IM competition by taking gold (2:07.85) and setting a championship record. She added a second gold in the final event of the evening, the 50 Free (24.20), with another meet record.

Alex Walsh took silver (2:09.18) in the 200 IM behind Douglass. Gretchen Walsh took bronze in the 50 Free, finishing behind Douglass and Simone Manuel.

Jack Aikins qualified for the A Final of the 50 Back, finishing fifth (25.18). David King made the B-Final, posting a 25.89 in the evening session.

Friday, December 5 Recap

Kate Douglass added her third gold of the meet, taking the 100 Breast with a 1:06.55. Gretchen Walsh won the 100 Fly with a 55.60.

David King made his second B Final, this time in the 100 Back.

Saturday, December 6 Recap

Kate Douglass won her fourth gold of the meet in the 200 Breast (2:20.86) with Alex Walsh earning her second silver (2:24.88). Gretchen Walsh won her second gold of the meet in the 50 Fly (25.18). Gretchen Walsh finished second in the 100 Free (53.76), her fourth medal of the meet. Douglass took bronze (53.76).

David King won the C Final in the 200 Back while Jack Aikins made the B Final.