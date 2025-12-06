Virginia Set For Sunday Tri-Meet At East Stroudsburg

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia wrestling team (3-2) heads back out on the road this weekend for a pair of duals against Bridgeport and East Stroudsburg in a tri-meet hosted by East Stroudsburg on Sunday (Dec. 7).

HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

A live stream of the dual is scheduled and linked at VirginiaSports.com. There are no live stats for the dual.

NOTING THE HOOS

VIRGINIA PROBABLES

125: Rocco Hayes

133: Aiden Allen OR Ethan Timar

141: Kyren Butler

149: Jayce Paridon

157: Jack Myers

165: Nick Sanko

174: Emmitt Sherlock

184: Dylan Newsome OR Griffin Gammell

197: Jack Lesher

HWT: Brenan Morgan