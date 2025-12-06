No. 6 Virginia Wins 6-3 Against No. 7 Cornell

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (6-2) closed out the first half of its season with a 6-3 victory against No. 7 Cornell (3-2) on Saturday (Dec. 6) at the McArthur Squash Center in Charlottesville, Va.

Virginia opened the day by sweeping the first wave of matches to take an early 3-0 lead on the Big Red, but Cornell won back-to-back matches at positions three and four to make it 3-2. Ana Quijano battled to a fifth game at position nine, winning the decider 11-7 to make it 4-2. Freshman Charlotte Pastel clinched the victory for the Cavaliers with an 11-8, 11-5, 11-8 win on the show court. Nina Hashmi added a sixth point for UVA with a five-game win at position five.

The Cavaliers will break for finals and the holidays, returning to action on Saturday, January 10, when they host Princeton.

CAVALIER NOTES