Lananna Honored with Annual Robert Giegengack Award

ORLANDO, Fla. – Virginia’s Director of Track and Field and Cross Country/Associate Athletics Director for Administration, Vin Lananna, was honored with the annual Robert Giegengack Award presented by USA Track and Field (USATF).

The award was presented to 2025 honoree, Vin Lananna, by current board president Curt Clausen on Friday, Dec.5.

The Giegengack Award recognizes someone who excels in contributing to the excellence and high standards of the sport of Athletics. The Award is USA Track & Field’s only accolade not limited to one of the sport’s three disciplines (track & field, long distance running, and race walking), or to any one of the three principal areas of consideration (official, coach, or administrator).

“I am thrilled, honored, flattered and happy,” said Lanana in an acceptance video. “I know how much Bob meant to the sport. I accept this award on behalf of all of you – those of you who work on meets, those of you who organize our meets, those of you who compete in our meets, those of you who made the Olympic team, those who tried to make the World Championships, those who walk, jump, throw, hurdle, sprint, run distances, take care of our youth and continue to compete as masters. You are a special group. I thank you very much.”

The Robert Giegengack award was established in 1982 in recognition of the late Yale track and field coach’s half century of superior and outstanding contributions as an official, a coach and an administrator in the sport and to the organization. It is awarded annually to a person who excels in contributing to the excellence and high standards of the sport of athletics.

Lananna is one of the most influential and visionary leaders in the history of American track & field. Over a career spanning more than four decades, he has shaped the sport at every level — from collegiate excellence, to global championship hosting, to leadership on the international stage.

His leadership, innovation, and unwavering commitment have elevated American track & field on the national and global stage. His impact, influence, and service have shaped generations of athletes, coaches, and fans — and continue to define excellence within USATF.

For his contribution to the sport of track & field and cross country and legacy of success, Lananna was honored with the annual Robert Giegengack Award.

