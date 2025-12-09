Cavaliers Welcome Howard to JPJ Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (7-3) is set to host Howard (7-4) on Wednesday (Dec. 10). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Wednesday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers are set to host Howard at John Paul Jones Arena on Wednesday (Dec. 10) at 7 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX).
- Head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton is 34-11 against non-conference opposition in her four seasons at the helm at UVA.
- Virginia is averaging 78.5 points per game and limiting opposition to 55.9 ppg.
- The Cavaliers rank No. 2 in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC with 7.8 blocks per game.
- UVA leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,000-567 (.638) record.
The Series with Howard
- The Cavaliers meet Howard for the 4th time in program history.
- Virginia is 3-0 all-time against the Bison with all three prior games taking place in Charlottesville.
- UVA holds a +16.3 average margin of victory against the Bison.
Last Time Out
- Six different Cavaliers scored in double figures to power UVA to a dominant 81-55 win over Boston College in its ACC opener.
- The win marked the 1,000th victory in program history.
- Kymora Johnson (13 pts, 4 reb, 9 ast) and Paris Clark (13 pts 6 reb, 5 ast) led the Cavaliers on the stat sheet
- Sa’Myah Smith (12), Gabby White (12), Tabitha Amanze (11) and Romi Levy (11) rounded out Virginia’s season-high six players who scored in double figures.
- Amanze (11 pts, 10 reb) recorded her third double-double of the season.
- Smith made her UVA debut scoring 12 points including a career-high pair of three pointers.
- Smith had made just one three pointer in her career prior to Boston College.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fourth in NCAA Division I in rebounding margin with a mark of 15.3
- Virginia ranks 17th in Division I and second in the ACC with 16.6 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 37 offensive boards on the season.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 27 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 17.7 assists per game as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 20 in Division I and leads the ACC averaging 5.9 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in eight of UVA’s 10 games this season
- She recorded a season-high nine assists against Boston College.
Levy’s Triple Double
- Romi Levy recorded her first triple double (14 pts, 12 reb, 10 ast) against Longwood (11/20)
- Levy’s 10 assists marked a career-high
- She joined Dawn Staley and Kymora Johnson as the only Cavaliers to accomplish the feat in program history.
- The previous triple double by a Cavalier was Johnson’s at Pitt 2/16/25 (20pts, 11reb, 11 ast). Staley accomplished the feat twice in 1991.
- Levy becomes just the fifth Cavalier between both the UVA men’s and women’s programs to record a triple-double. That list is made up of Levy, Dawn Staley, Ralph Sampson, Kymora Johnson, and Bill Miller.
- Levy’s is one of 10 triple doubles Division I this season
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will host Winthrop on Dec. 20. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).