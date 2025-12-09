Martin Named ACC Track Athlete of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Dec. 9) that Gary Martin of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week honors after an outstanding performance in his season opener in Boston, Mass.

Gary Martin continues to make history in his senior year earning ACC Men’s Track Athlete of the Week honors for his outstanding performance in the men’s 5000-meter invitational at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener. Martin finished third crossing the line in a Virginia program record breaking time of 13:05.57. Martin broke his own record with previously stood at 13:30.69 from the 2025 ACC Indoor Championships. With his time, the Warminster, Pa. native broke the ACC record in the event which previously stood at 13:09.30 by Adriaan Wildschutt of Florida State in 2022. His time also ranks No.5 in NCAA history in the event.

Martin owns the Virginia record in the indoor mile (3:48.82), 3000-meters (7:36.09) and 5000-meters (13:05.57). He also ranks No.5 all-time in NCAA history in the 3000-meters with his time of 7:36.09 from this meet a year ago. Martin returns to the track after an impressive cross country season where he earned All-ACC, All-Southeast Region and All-America honors and recorded the highest individual finish by a Virginia man at the NCAA Cross Country meet.

Martin is the first Cavalier to earn ACC weekly honors this season.

2025-26 Virginia Indoor ACC Weekly Award Winners