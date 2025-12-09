Simmonds Named a Semifinalist for MAC Hermann Trophy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia freshman forward, Nick Simmonds, has been named a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy which is awarded annually to the nation’s top collegiate player. The 15 men’s semifinalists were announced Tuesday (Dec. 9) by United Soccer Coaches and the Missouri Athletic Club based on voting by NCAA Division I men’s soccer coaches.

Simmonds is one of just two freshmen to be named a semifinalist and one of five players from ACC programs to be included.

A First Team All-ACC selection, Simmonds was named ACC Freshman of the Year after recording 10 goals and five assists in his debut season with the Cavaliers. His 10 goals were the most by any freshman from power-four programs this season, and he led the ACC in conference scoring with seven goals and 17 points.

Simmonds consistently delivered in Virginia’s biggest moments. He equalized at then-No. 8 Virginia Tech to secure a draw in UVA’s ACC opener, struck twice in a 6–3 win over then-No. 1 Wake Forest, and delivered the game-winner at then-No. 2 NC State. He became the first Cavalier to record a hat trick since 2012 in a 4–0 win over Clemson and assisted on the decisive goal at SMU to clinch the ACC regular-season title. He scored the game-winner in a comeback victory against UNC to send UVA to the ACC semifinal, and his 80th-minute penalty forced overtime—and ultimately a shootout—in the NCAA Second Round.

Three men’s finalists will be named for the award on Wednesday, Dec. 17 after voting by NCAA Division I coaches who are members of United Soccer Coaches. The 2025 MAC Hermann Trophy winner will then be announced at a press conference at the historic Missouri Athletic Club in St. Louis on Jan. 9, 2026, followed by a dinner to celebrate all of the 2025 finalists.

Fans are encouraged to vote for their favorite player. Go to machermanntrophy.com for the men’s semifinal ballot.

2025 Men’s MAC Hermann Trophy Semifinalists