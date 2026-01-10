Virginia Falls In Tight Battle At No. 9 NC State, 19-17

RALEIGH, N.C. – The Cavaliers jumped out to the early lead and led through nine weight classes before a pin flipped the dual and Virginia (8-4, 0-1 ACC) fell 19-17 at No. 9 NC State (9-3, 1-0 ACC) on Friday (Jan. 9).



NOTING THE HOOS

Freshman Rocco Hayes picked up his first dual win of his career as he took the major decision over Brad Yokam at 125 pounds to start the dual.

The Cavaliers won the first three weight classes - and four of the first five – to take a 14-3 lead on the Wolfpack as two of the wins came by major decision.

Marlon Yarbrough saw his first action of the season with a win over No. 32 Troy Hohman at 133 pounds.

Gable Porter picked up a top-10 victory with a 4-2 decision over No. 8 Ryan Jack at 141 pounds to improve to 7-1 on the year in dual action.

Colton Washleski added the Hoos’ second bonus-point victory of the night with a 13-4 major decision.

Steven Burrell picked up a ranked with an 11-8 decision over No. 25 Patrick Brophy to put Virginia up by four points heading into the final weight class.

Virginia had four wrestlers make their ACC debut as Rocco Hayes (125), Wynton Denkins (149), Colton Washleski (157) and Brenan Morgan (285) all wrestled in their first ACC dual match.



FROM HEAD COACH STEVE GARLAND

“Holy smokes that was a match. I am really proud of our team. For the most part we wrestled really well. We wrestled tough - getting the first takedown, getting riding time, getting them hit for stalling. The mentality was great. We beat some ranked guys tonight. We had several ranked wins and we will build on that. Again, we split five and five with a nationally-ranked team. We are right there. We just have to find a way to finish it off. We’re so close.”



“A couple of shout outs I need to make. A huge story for tonight is Marlon Yarbrough is finally back. I have to admit, I got really emotional after he won. It’s been a long time. We’ve been waiting to get him back on the mat, so for him not only to come out in wrestle and beat a nationally-ranked guy in his first match in almost two years - I’m pretty pumped about that. Also, Gable Porter beat a very highly-ranked guy who is a returning All-American. Steven Burrell gutted out another big win to add to his résumé.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will continue ACC competition next weekend with a home dual against North Carolina. The Cavaliers will host the Tar Heels at 7 p.m. in JPJ Arena. Tickets are on sale at UVATix.com.



No. 9 NC STATE 19, VIRGINIA 17

125: Rocco Hayes major dec. Brad Yokam, 13-3 – UVA 4, NCSU 0

133: Marlon Yarbrough vs. No. 32 Troy Hohman, 6-5 – UVA 7, NCSU 0

141: Gable Porter dec. No. 8 Ryan Jack, 4-2 – UVA 10, NCSU 0

149: No. 5 Koy Buesgens dec. Wynton Denkins, 11-5 - UVA 10, NCSU 3

157: No. 29 Colton Washleski vs. Brogan Tucker, 13-4 – UVA 14, NCSU 3

165: No. 16 Will Denny major dec. Michael Murphy, 9-1 – UVA 14, NCSU 7

174: No. 5 Matty Singleton dec. No. 27 Nick Hamilton, 7-1 – UVA 14, NCSU 10

184: Don Cates dec. Griffin Gammell, 17-12 – UVA 14, NCSU 13

197: Steven Burrell Jr. dec. No. 25 Patrick Brophy, 11-8 – UVA 17, NCSU 13

285: No. 2 Isaac Trumble pinned Brenan Morgan, 3:57 – NCSU 19, UVA 17