Virginia Returns to JPJ for Sunday Showdown with Syracuse

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-3, 5-0 ACC) is set to host Syracuse (13-3, 3-2 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 11). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The Cavaliers are looking to start 6-0 in ACC play for the first time since 1993-94.
Broadcast Information
- Sunday’s game be streamed on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers have won seven consecutive games, the second-longest streak under Agugua-Hamilton (12 games, 2022-23 season)
- The Cavaliers are 5-0 in ACC play for the first time since starting 5-0 in conference play in 2017-18.
- UVA started the 8-1 in ACC play in 2017-18 on its way to a 6th-place finish as well as its most recent NCAA Tournament berth.
- Virginia’s five-game winning streak in ACC play is the longest under Agugua-Hamilton
- The Cavaliers are looking for their first 6-0 start in ACC play since 1993-94.
- UVA’s last six-game win streak in ACC play was in 1999-00.
- Virginia is averaging 78.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 57.7 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.4 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,006-567 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Syracuse by a margin of 6-11
- Virginia is 4-3 in home games against the Orange.
- UVA is 1-3 against Syracuse under Amaka Agugua-Hamilton.
Last Time Against Syracuse
- Virginia snapped a four-game losing streak to the Orange with a 70-67 road win at the JMA Wireless Dome.
- The Cavaliers trailed by as many as 14 points in the third quarter, but a career effort from Latasha Lattimore powered UVA to an impressive comeback victory.
- Lattimore scored a then-career high 26 points with six rebounds and three blocks.
- Kymora Johnson pitched in 17 points, six rebounds, eight assists and four steals.
- Sophie Burrows led the Orange with 22 points while Kyra Wood (18 pts, 15 reb, 2 blk) recorded a double-double.
Last Time Out
- Led by a double-double from Tabitha Amanze and an efficient shooting night from Paris Clark, the Cavaliers defeated Georgia Tech 61-59 on the road Thursday (Jan. 8).
- The Cavaliers came up with crucial defensive stops late in the game to extend their winning streak to seven games and start 5-0 in ACC play for the first time since 2017-18
- Virginia combined to block 13 shots for the second consecutive game led by Catilin Weimar’s six blocks in the first half. Weimar finished the game with eight points, six rebounds, six blocks and one steal.
- Clark (14 pts, 5-8 FG, 2-2 3FG) led UVA offensively while Amanze (11pts, 12 reb) recorded her fifth double-double of the season. Kymora Johnson netted 12 points to go with six rebounds, six assists and one steal.
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.4 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 24 blocks on the season. Seven different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are fifth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 14.1
- Virginia ranks 24th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.9 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 51 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 45.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.4 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 11 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and No. 1 in the ACC averaging 6.6 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 14 of UVA’s 16 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they travel to Duke on Jan. 15. Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 8 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network (ACCN)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).