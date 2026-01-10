Virginia Returns to JPJ for Sunday Showdown with Syracuse

The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-3, 5-0 ACC) is set to host Syracuse (13-3, 3-2 ACC) on Sunday (Jan. 11). Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX). The Cavaliers are looking to start 6-0 in ACC play for the first time since 1993-94.