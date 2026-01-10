Cavaliers Top Penn State in Senior Day Dual Meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both picked up victories against Penn State in their final home dual meet of the season on Saturday (Jan. 10) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.

The No. 1 women (6-0) won every race to build to a dominant 154-61 victory. The No. 21 men (2-4) won all but one race, topping the Nittany Lions 133-85.

The Cavalier men opened the meet by setting an AFC pool record in the 400 Medley Relay. The quartet of sophomore Spencer Nicholas, freshman Maximus Williamson, freshman Thomas Heilman and sophomore David King posted a 3:04.05, taking five seconds off the previous mark of 3:09.47 set by Texas in 2021. Williamson also set an AFC pool record in the 200 IM (1:42.44) as well as winning the 100 Free (42.28). King also won two individual races, taking the 200 Back (1:41.33) and 200 Free (1:34.09).

The women opened their Senior Day meet with a win in the 400 Medley Relay (3:30.51), composed solely of fourth-years (Carly Novelline, Emma Weber, Aimee Canny and Zoe Skirboll).

Freshman Sophia Umstead won two races, taking the 200 IM (1:56.51) and the 200 Breast (2:09.72). Fellow freshman Lily Gormsen won the 500 Free (4:48.57). Junior Claire Curzan won both the 100 and 200 Free (47.16, 1:43.50).

