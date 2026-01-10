Cavaliers Top Penn State in Senior Day Dual Meet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.– The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams both picked up victories against Penn State in their final home dual meet of the season on Saturday (Jan. 10) at the Aquatic and Fitness Center in Charlottesville, Va.
The No. 1 women (6-0) won every race to build to a dominant 154-61 victory. The No. 21 men (2-4) won all but one race, topping the Nittany Lions 133-85.
The Cavalier men opened the meet by setting an AFC pool record in the 400 Medley Relay. The quartet of sophomore Spencer Nicholas, freshman Maximus Williamson, freshman Thomas Heilman and sophomore David King posted a 3:04.05, taking five seconds off the previous mark of 3:09.47 set by Texas in 2021. Williamson also set an AFC pool record in the 200 IM (1:42.44) as well as winning the 100 Free (42.28). King also won two individual races, taking the 200 Back (1:41.33) and 200 Free (1:34.09).
The women opened their Senior Day meet with a win in the 400 Medley Relay (3:30.51), composed solely of fourth-years (Carly Novelline, Emma Weber, Aimee Canny and Zoe Skirboll).
Freshman Sophia Umstead won two races, taking the 200 IM (1:56.51) and the 200 Breast (2:09.72). Fellow freshman Lily Gormsen won the 500 Free (4:48.57). Junior Claire Curzan won both the 100 and 200 Free (47.16, 1:43.50).
OTHER NOTES
- Virginia honored nine student-athletes in the pre-meet Senior Day ceremony: Jack Aikins, Aimee Canny, Bryn Greenwaldt, Matthew Heilman, Sophia Knapp, Carly Novelline, Sebastien Sergile, Zoe Skirboll, Emma Weber
- After setting the AFC pool record in the 200 IM today, Maximus Williamson now owns three individual pool records (100 Free, 200 Free) as well as being part of the record-setting 400 Medley Relay
- Bryn Greenwaldt (21.61) and Jack Aikins (19.64) won the 50 Free
- Aimee Canny (1:54.49) and Thoms Heilman (1:41.97) won the 200 Fly
- Tess Howley won the 200 Back (1:52.25)
- Freshman Nathan Szobota (4:22.84) won the 500 Free with a season-best time
- Nina Jazy made her collegiate debut, finishing second in the 100 Free (49.55), and leading off the 200 Free Relay with a split of 22.79
- The Penn State men’s team is receiving votes in the CSCAA Coaches Poll. The women are unranked
- The team set an AFC attendance record (1,156)
UP NEXT
- The Virginia men and women will swim in a dual meet at Virginia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 17