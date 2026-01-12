No. 14 Virginia Opens Season Tuesday with Home Matchup Against Richmond

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team opens the 2026 dual match season with a home matchup against Richmond on Tuesday (Jan. 13) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort. The Cavaliers are set to take on the Spiders beginning at 5 p.m.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the matches.

Admission is free.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers begin the spring season ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings.

UVA returns several key players from last year’s team that posted a 22-6 record, finishing tied for third in the ACC.

Fifth year Melodie Collard returns following a season that saw her, alongside partner Elaine Chervinsky, win the NCAA Doubles Championship in the fall, then go on to boast a 32-6 doubles record and earn a selection to the All-ACC Doubles First Team.

Collard went 10-4 in doubles in the fall and enters the dual season ranked No. 9 in the ITA Doubles rankings with junior Vivian Yang. Yang joins the Cavaliers after spending two seasons at Pepperdine. The pair qualified for the NCAA Doubles Championship in November, falling in the second round.

Senior Annabelle Xu was named to the All-ACC Third Team in Singles following a 22-12 singles performance in 2024-25.

Alongside sophomore partner Martina Genis Salas, Xu went 28-9 in doubles last season. This fall, Xu and Genis Salas were crowned ITA Atlantic Regional Doubles Champions and advanced to the quarterfinals of the NCAA Doubles Championship draw. Both earned 2026 ITA Doubles All-American nods. The pair is ranked No. 26 in the preseason ITA Doubles Rankings.

Senior Meggie Navarro made her WTA debut this fall, playing in the first round of doubles of the 1000-level Cincinnati Open, partnering with her sister, Emma. Navarro finished 2024-25 with a 19-11 doubles record.

Sophomore Isabelle Lacy is ranked No. 125 in singles heading into spring dual match season. She went 10-4 in singles in the fall and advanced to the quarterfinals in singles at the ITA Atlantic Regional.

The Cavaliers added two freshmen to the roster: Katie Rolls and Blair Gill. Rolls finished the fall tied for most singles wins on the team with an 11-4 record, while Gill posted a 10-1 mark.

Head Coach Sara O’Leary earned her second-straight ACC Coach of the Year accolade following the 2024-25 season in which she guided her team to the first No. 1 ranking in program history and its first ITA National Team Indoor Championship semifinal appearance.

NOTES ON RICHMOND

Virginia is 32-4 all-time against Richmond, owning a 17-match win streak.

ON THE HORIZON