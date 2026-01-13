Maximus Williamson Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia freshman Maximus Williamson was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week as announced Tuesday (Jan. 13) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Williamson won two individual races in the dual meet against Penn State, setting an AFC pool record in the 200 IM and also winning the 100 Free. With his record in the 200 IM, Williamson now owns three individual AFC pool records, having previously set records in the 100 and 200 Free.

Williamson also swam the breast leg of the 400 Medley Relay, helping to set a pool record in that event as well.

This is Williamson’s first career ACC Swimmer of the Week honor. It is the second time this season a Cavalier has been named the men’s ACC Swimmer of the Week as fellow freshman Thomas Heilman earned the honor on Oct. 14.