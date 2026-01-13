Porter Named ACC Wrestler Of The Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Gable Porter, a junior on the Virginia wrestling team, has been named the ACC Wrestler of the Week it was announced by the league office on Tuesday (Jan. 13) with the release of its weekly honors.



Porter picked up a top-10 win last week with a 4-2 decision over No. 8 Ryan Jack in Virginia’s dual at No. 9 NC State. It was Porter’s first win over a top-10 opponent as he improved to 17-4 on the season and staked the Cavaliers to a 10-0 lead in the dual with his victory over Jack.It is the second time this season that Porter has been named the ACC Wrestler of the Week. He also garnered recognition after posting a first-period pin when the Hoos defeated Bloomsburg back in December.Porter and the Cavaliers are in action at home this weekend when Virginia hosts No. 13 North Carolina on Friday (Jan. 16). The dual is at 7 p.m. at JPJ Arena and tickets can be purchased at UVATix.com.