Softball America Tabs Five Hoos For Preseason Recognition

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Softball America tabbed five members of the Virginia softball team for preseason honors with the release of the publication’s Top 100 Players list and Freshmen To Watch list on Monday (Jan. 12).



Seniors Jade Hylton and Eden Bigham were named to the Top 100 Players list, while Karly Meredith, Taylor Smith and Hannah Weismer were named to the Freshmen To Watch list.



Hylton was a second-team All-America honoree as a junior as well as garnering All-Region and All-ACC first team honors, while Bigham also garnered All-Region and All-ACC first team honors. The duo helped lead the Cavaliers to a second consecutive berth in the NCAA Tournament and the quarterfinals of the ACC Championships.



Meredith and Smith, both pitchers, were named Gatorade players of the Year for Wisconsin and Maryland, respectively as seniors in high school. Meredith is a three-time Gatorade Player of the Year as a two-way player for Kaukauna High School. Smith was a three-time All-Conference first team selection, in addition to her Gatorade Player of the Year honor.Weismer was a two-time All-State selection out of Kingsway High School in New Jersey.



Virginia is currently in preseason practice with the 2026 season set to open at the Kickin’ Chicken Classic hosted by Coastal Carolina on February 6.