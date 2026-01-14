Barrow's Memory Lives On Through Fall Tradition

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — For the University of Virginia men’s lacrosse team, the fall semester included practices, strength and conditioning sessions, scrimmages and team-building exercises.

The Cavaliers also found time, as they do every autumn, for a philanthropic initiative that’s become part of the fabric of the program. For the past 16 years, the team has staged the Will Barrow Memorial Flag Football Tournament, whose proceeds cover the costs of UVA’s HELP line and also help fund scholarships awarded annually by the Harlem Lacrosse organization to at-risk students.

The HELP line, affiliated with Madison House, is a student-run program staffed by anonymous volunteers trained to assist callers from UVA and the local community with a wide variety of issues, including mental health concerns.

Barrow, a standout defensive midfielder who lettered four times (2005-08) for the Wahoos, died by suicide in Charlottesville in November 2008. To honor Barrow’s memory, the Hoos held a flag football tournament the next year to raise money for the HELP line. Two of Barrow’s former teammates, Max Pomper and Mikey Thompson, spearheaded the inaugural event.

“Will was a very, very special person, a fun-loving, kind person that was a great teammate, a great friend, a great son, very well-respected on our team, and anyone that knew him had nothing but great things to say about Will,” Pomper recalled recently.

The college lacrosse world showed its support for the cause. Teams from North Carolina, Johns Hopkins and Stony Brook, among others, trekked to Charlottesville in the fall of 2009 to play flag football and raise awareness about mental health.

“From the start, people kind of rallied around the idea,” Pomper recalled.

Like Barrow, Pomper grew up on Long Island, N.Y., where each knew of the other’s prowess on the lacrosse field. Barrow enrolled at UVA in 2004. Pomper arrived on Grounds a year later, and they became close friends.

Pomper, who works in New York City, is delighted that the Will Barrow Memorial has become a fall tradition at UVA.

“I don't want to speak out of turn, but as I understand it, it’s become one of the biggest philanthropic events on Grounds,” Pomper said. “The kids on the team obviously do a great job of promoting it, and I think it's become a very fun event on the calendar for people to get together and remember Will, which is great.”

Hall of Fame coach Dom Starsia, who led the UVA program for 24 seasons (1993 to 2016), has spoken to Cavalier teams about Barrow several times, most recently in November.

Over the years, the men’s lacrosse program has had several “almost NFL-caliber athletes,” Starsia said. “Will was one of those guys. He was someone that could have probably played football at almost any school in the country, but he chose to come here to play lacrosse. So he was a superb athlete and a very good lacrosse player. He was a little bit quiet, but everybody liked him and everybody respected him. He was a captain for us in 2008, and then this thing happened and obviously shocked everybody.”

Starsia’s message to the current Cavaliers? “We all make mistakes,” he said, “and we take ownership and we bear the consequences and we hope that we get a little bit smarter [as a result]. Will made a mistake that he couldn't fix, and so what you guys are doing is making his legacy more than just about what happened to him at the end and making sure it lives on and on. And I just try to stress to them how important it is what they're doing.”

The piece “that we can be particularly proud about,” Starsia said, “is that we've taken some ownership of his legacy, and his legacy is that they're funding the mental health hotline. And then more recently, the contributions to Harlem Lacrosse are significant and truly important.”