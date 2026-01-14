Cavaliers Travel to Duke Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-4, 5-1 ACC) is set to travel to Duke (11-6, 6-0 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 15). Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).
Broadcast Information
- Thursday’s game air on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.
- The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app
- Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.
For Openers
- The Cavaliers are 5-1 to open ACC play for the first time since 2017-18
- The 2017-18 Cavaliers started 8-1 in conference play on their way to the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance
- Virginia is averaging 77.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 58.9 ppg.
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.4 blocks per game.
- UVA ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game.
- Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,006-568 (.638) record.
Series History
- The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Duke by a margin of 35-45
- Virginia is looking for its first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since an 86-56 win on Feb. 19, 1997.
- The Cavaliers are 14-22 all time in road games against the Blue Devils
- UVA will look to snap a five-game losing streak against Duke
Last Time Against the Blue Devils
- The Cavaliers led No. 14 Duke for over 30 minutes of game time but ultimately suffered a 60-55 defeat at John Paul Jones Arena (1/12/25).
- Kymora Johnson scored 14 points while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out six assists
- Latasha Lattimore also pitched in 14 points to go with 7 rebounds and three blocks
- On the defensive end, Virginia stifled the Blue Devils for long portions of the game including a near five-minute stretch in which Duke went 0-for-9 from the floor.
- The Cavaliers combined to block 10 shots led by Edessa Noyan’s four.
- Six different Cavaliers recorded a steal in the game
Last Time Out
- Virginia suffered a 79-60 defeat to Syracuse on Sunday (Jan. 11)
- The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and marks the first defeat in conference play for the Cavaliers
- Sunday’s crowd of 5,797 was Virginia’s largest since the program-record attendance of 11,975 against Virginia Tech (3/3/24), and the fourth-largest of the Amaka Agugua-Hamilton era.
- Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 19 points with six rebounds and five assists
- Caitlin Weimar made her third start of the season scoring 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds.
- Syracuse’s Laila Phelia led all players with 38 points (13-19 FG, 10-11 FT) while Sophie Burrows contributed 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-8 3FG).
Block Party
- The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.4 blocks per game.
- The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)
- Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 28 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.
- Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.
Crash the Glass
- The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 13.7
- Virginia ranks 24th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game
- Amanze leads the team with 52 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 50.
Dropping Dimes
- Virginia ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game as a team.
- The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 11 times as a team.
- Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and No. 1 in the ACC averaging 6.5 assists per game.
- She has registered at least five assists in 15 of UVA’s 17 games this season
- She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.
Preseason Honors
- Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.
- Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.
- Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.
On the Horizon
- The Cavaliers will back in action when they host to Pitt on Jan. 22. Tipoff from John Paul Jones Arena is set for 7 p.m.
- The game will stream on ACC Network Extra (ACCNX)
- Fans can also tune in live on WINA (98.9FM/1070AM).