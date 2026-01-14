Cavaliers Travel to Duke Thursday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s basketball team (13-4, 5-1 ACC) is set to travel to Duke (11-6, 6-0 ACC) on Thursday (Jan. 15). Tipoff from Cameron Indoor Stadium is set for 8 p.m. on ACC Network (ACCN).

Broadcast Information

Thursday’s game air on ACC Network (ACCN) which is available at WatchESPN.com and the ESPN App.

The game will also be broadcast on WINA (98.9-FM/1070-AM), VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Spots mobile app

Live statistics will be provided through StatBroadcast, which can be accessed on VirginiaSports.com.

For Openers

The Cavaliers are 5-1 to open ACC play for the first time since 2017-18

The 2017-18 Cavaliers started 8-1 in conference play on their way to the program’s last NCAA Tournament appearance

Virginia is averaging 77.1 points per game and limiting opposition to 58.9 ppg.

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.4 blocks per game.

UVA ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game.

Virginia is in its 53rd season of women’s basketball sporting a 1,006-568 (.638) record.

Series History

The Cavaliers trail the all-time series with Duke by a margin of 35-45

Virginia is looking for its first win at Cameron Indoor Stadium since an 86-56 win on Feb. 19, 1997.

The Cavaliers are 14-22 all time in road games against the Blue Devils

UVA will look to snap a five-game losing streak against Duke

Last Time Against the Blue Devils

The Cavaliers led No. 14 Duke for over 30 minutes of game time but ultimately suffered a 60-55 defeat at John Paul Jones Arena (1/12/25).

Kymora Johnson scored 14 points while pulling down five rebounds and dishing out six assists

Latasha Lattimore also pitched in 14 points to go with 7 rebounds and three blocks

On the defensive end, Virginia stifled the Blue Devils for long portions of the game including a near five-minute stretch in which Duke went 0-for-9 from the floor.

The Cavaliers combined to block 10 shots led by Edessa Noyan’s four.

Six different Cavaliers recorded a steal in the game

Last Time Out

Virginia suffered a 79-60 defeat to Syracuse on Sunday (Jan. 11)

The loss snapped a seven-game winning streak and marks the first defeat in conference play for the Cavaliers

Sunday’s crowd of 5,797 was Virginia’s largest since the program-record attendance of 11,975 against Virginia Tech (3/3/24), and the fourth-largest of the Amaka Agugua-Hamilton era.

Kymora Johnson led the Cavaliers with 19 points with six rebounds and five assists

Caitlin Weimar made her third start of the season scoring 15 points and pulled down eight rebounds.

Syracuse’s Laila Phelia led all players with 38 points (13-19 FG, 10-11 FT) while Sophie Burrows contributed 21 points (7-10 FG, 7-8 3FG).

Block Party

The Cavaliers lead NCAA Division I with 8.4 blocks per game.

The Cavaliers have blocked at least 10 shots in four different games this season (Georgia Tech, FSU, Howard, UMES, and Morgan St.)

Tabitha Amanze leads Virginia with 28 blocks on the season. Eight different Cavaliers are up to double-figures in blocks on the season.

Caitlin Weimar blocked six shots in the first half at Georgia Tech, one shy of her career-high.

Crash the Glass

The Cavaliers are sixth in NCAA Division I and lead the ACC in rebounding margin with a mark of 13.7

Virginia ranks 24th in Division I and second in the ACC with 15.6 offensive rebounds per game

Amanze leads the team with 52 offensive boards on the season while Weimar has pulled down 50.

Dropping Dimes

Virginia ranks No. 11 in NCAA Division I and leads the ACC with 19.2 assists per game as a team.

The Cavaliers have recorded 20+ assists on five occasions this season and posted 18+ assists 11 times as a team.

Kymora Johnson ranks No. 12 in Division I and No. 1 in the ACC averaging 6.5 assists per game.

She has registered at least five assists in 15 of UVA’s 17 games this season

She recorded a season-high 11 assists against FSU.

Preseason Honors

Virginia’s Kymora Johnson and Sa’Myah Smith picked up preseason honors at the conference and national level.

Johnson was named to the Wooden Award Watchlist, Naismith Player of the Year Trophy Preseason Watch List, the Nancy Lieberman Preseason Watch List and a first-team All-ACC Selection. She was also ranked No. 15 on ESPN’s preseason top-25 players in women’s college basketball.

Smith was named to the Katrina McClain Award Preseason Watch List, which honors the nation’s best power forward.

