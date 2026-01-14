No. 14 Virginia Hosts Doubleheader Thursday

No. 14 Virginia Hosts Doubleheader ThursdayNo. 14 Virginia Hosts Doubleheader Thursday

The Cavaliers will play UNCG twice Thursday (Jan. 15), first at 11 a.m. and later at 5 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (1-0) is back at home on Thursday (Jan. 15) to take on UNC Greensboro (0-0) on the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Resort in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers and the Spartans will compete in a doubleheader, with the first match beginning at 11 a.m. and the second at 5 p.m.

FAN INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the matches.
  • Admission is free.

VIRGINIA NOTES

  • The Cavaliers began the spring season ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings.
  • In its opening match of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 13), Virginia swept the Richmond Spiders. All but one match was won in straight sets.
  • Freshman Katie Rolls made her dual match debut, winning in straight sets on court five. 

NOTES ON UNCG

  • Virginia is 1-0 all-time against UNCG.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers travel to take on No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday (Jan. 19) at 1 p.m.