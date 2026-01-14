No. 14 Virginia Sweeps Richmond To Open Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the 2026 dual match season with a 7-0 win over Richmond on Tuesday (Jan. 13) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.
The Cavaliers (1-0) won all but one match in straight sets against the Spiders (0-1).
Senior Meggie Navarro and sophomore Isabelle Lacy had a dominant 6-0 doubles win on court three. Senior Annabelle Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas cruised to a 6-1 doubles victory on court two. On doubles court three, fifth year Melodie Collard and junior Vivian Yang battled to a 7-5 win.
In her dual matches debut, freshman Katie Rolls won in straight sets on singles court five.
On singles court two, Xu battled after dropping her first set to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.
#14 Virginia 7, Richmond 0
Singles competition
- #30 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sofia Barbulescu (UR) 6-4, 6-2
- #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) def. Lara Bakhaya (UR) 3-6, 6-4, 10-7
- #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Elizabeth Novak (UR) 6-0, 7-5
- #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Beatriz Guerra (UR) 6-1, 6-3
- Katie Rolls (VA) def. Abby Lee (UR) 6-0, 6-3
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) def. Lucy Webber (UR) 6-2, 6-4
Doubles competition
- #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sofia Barbulescu/Lara Bakhaya (UR) 7-5
- #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Lainey O'Neil/Elizabeth Novak (UR) 6-1
- Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Lucy Webber/Beatriz Guerra (UR) 6-0
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,4,1,3,6,2)
T-2:56 A-111