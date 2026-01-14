No. 14 Virginia Sweeps Richmond To Open Season

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team opened the 2026 dual match season with a 7-0 win over Richmond on Tuesday (Jan. 13) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

The Cavaliers (1-0) won all but one match in straight sets against the Spiders (0-1).

Senior Meggie Navarro and sophomore Isabelle Lacy had a dominant 6-0 doubles win on court three. Senior Annabelle Xu and sophomore Martina Genis Salas cruised to a 6-1 doubles victory on court two. On doubles court three, fifth year Melodie Collard and junior Vivian Yang battled to a 7-5 win.

In her dual matches debut, freshman Katie Rolls won in straight sets on singles court five.

On singles court two, Xu battled after dropping her first set to win 3-6, 6-4, 10-7.

#14 Virginia 7, Richmond 0

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (5,4,1,3,6,2)

T-2:56 A-111