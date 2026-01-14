No. 5 Virginia Opens Season Thursday At No. 3 TCU

FORTH WORTH, Texas – The No. 5 Virginia men's tennis team opens the 2026 dual match season with a top-five road matchup against No. 3 TCU on Thursday (Jan. 15) at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Cavaliers (0-0) are set to take on the Horned Frogs (1-0) beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FAN INFORMATION
- Admission is free.
- Cracked Racquets will be broadcasting the match with Alex Gruskin on the call. Fans can access the live stream by visiting the Cracked Racquets YouTube channel.
VIRGINIA NOTES
- The Cavaliers begin the spring season ranked No. 5 in the ITA Team Rankings.
- UVA returns several key players from last year’s team that posted a 23-8 record and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals.
- Junior Dylan Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg are the reigning NCAA Doubles Champions, claiming the No. 1 preseason doubles ranking after posting an 11-0 record in the fall. Dietrich also holds the No. 16 singles ranking heading into the dual match season.
- Sophomore Keegan Rice was crowned the 2026 ITA Atlantic Regional Singles Champion and is thus a NCAA Singles Championship qualifier. Rice earned All-America status in singles following a 14-3 fall and is currently ranked No. 29.
- Sophomore Jangjun Kim is another NCAA Singles Championship qualifier after falling to teammate Keegan Rice in the final of the ITA Atlantic Regional. Kim went 9-3 in the fall and finished 2024-25 with a 16-7 mark in singles.
- Sophomore Stiles Brockett went 11-3 in singles and 5-3 in doubles this fall, advancing to the quarterfinals in singles and the Round of 16 in doubles at the ITA Atlantic Regional. 2024-25 saw Brockett finish 12-7 in singles and 2-2 in doubles.
- Senior Douglas Yaffa went 8-4 in singles and 5-4 in doubles in the fall and advanced to the Round of 16 in both singles and doubles at the ITA Atlantic Regional.
- Sophomore Roy Horovitz, junior Stefan Regalia and senior Ty Switzer also return. Last season, Horovitz went an undefeated 7-0 in doubles and 4-4 in singles, Regalia finished with a 3-2 singles record and Switzer picked up two ACC doubles wins.
- The Cavaliers added one freshman to the roster: Andrés Santamarta Roig. He has reached the No. 1 World Junior ranking and has won 7 Junior titles, including the 2024 Orange Bowl and Eddie Herr.
NOTES ON TCU
- Three of the last four NCAA Championships have been won by either Virginia or TCU.
- This is the first match of a home-and-home series between the Cavaliers and the Horned Frogs. TCU is set to visit Charlottesville in 2027.
- Virginia is 6-4 all-time against TCU.
- In their last meeting, the No. 7 Cavaliers fell to the No. 2 Horned Frogs 4-3 in the 2025 NCAA Quarterfinals.
ON THE HORIZON
- The Cavaliers continue their stint in the Lone Star State with a matchup at No. 2 Texas on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 1:30 p.m. in Austin.