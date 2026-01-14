No. 5 Virginia Opens Season Thursday At No. 3 TCU

FORTH WORTH, Texas – The No. 5 Virginia men's tennis team opens the 2026 dual match season with a top-five road matchup against No. 3 TCU on Thursday (Jan. 15) at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center. The Cavaliers (0-0) are set to take on the Horned Frogs (1-0) beginning at 6:30 p.m.

FAN INFORMATION

Admission is free.

Cracked Racquets will be broadcasting the match with Alex Gruskin on the call. Fans can access the live stream by visiting the Cracked Racquets YouTube channel.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers begin the spring season ranked No. 5 in the ITA Team Rankings.

UVA returns several key players from last year’s team that posted a 23-8 record and advanced to the NCAA Quarterfinals.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and senior Måns Dahlberg are the reigning NCAA Doubles Champions, claiming the No. 1 preseason doubles ranking after posting an 11-0 record in the fall. Dietrich also holds the No. 16 singles ranking heading into the dual match season.

Sophomore Keegan Rice was crowned the 2026 ITA Atlantic Regional Singles Champion and is thus a NCAA Singles Championship qualifier. Rice earned All-America status in singles following a 14-3 fall and is currently ranked No. 29.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim is another NCAA Singles Championship qualifier after falling to teammate Keegan Rice in the final of the ITA Atlantic Regional. Kim went 9-3 in the fall and finished 2024-25 with a 16-7 mark in singles.

Sophomore Stiles Brockett went 11-3 in singles and 5-3 in doubles this fall, advancing to the quarterfinals in singles and the Round of 16 in doubles at the ITA Atlantic Regional. 2024-25 saw Brockett finish 12-7 in singles and 2-2 in doubles.

Senior Douglas Yaffa went 8-4 in singles and 5-4 in doubles in the fall and advanced to the Round of 16 in both singles and doubles at the ITA Atlantic Regional.

Sophomore Roy Horovitz, junior Stefan Regalia and senior Ty Switzer also return. Last season, Horovitz went an undefeated 7-0 in doubles and 4-4 in singles, Regalia finished with a 3-2 singles record and Switzer picked up two ACC doubles wins.

The Cavaliers added one freshman to the roster: Andrés Santamarta Roig. He has reached the No. 1 World Junior ranking and has won 7 Junior titles, including the 2024 Orange Bowl and Eddie Herr.

NOTES ON TCU

Three of the last four NCAA Championships have been won by either Virginia or TCU.

This is the first match of a home-and-home series between the Cavaliers and the Horned Frogs. TCU is set to visit Charlottesville in 2027.

Virginia is 6-4 all-time against TCU.

In their last meeting, the No. 7 Cavaliers fell to the No. 2 Horned Frogs 4-3 in the 2025 NCAA Quarterfinals.

ON THE HORIZON