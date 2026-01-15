Jim Daves to Receive CSC Lifetime Achievement Award

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Former University of Virginia Assistant Athletics Director for Athletic Communications Jim Daves will receive a Lifetime Achievement Award from the College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Thursday (Jan. 15).

Daves arrived at Virginia in 2005 and served UVA Athletics for 20 years before retiring in 2025. In addition to managing the Cavaliers’ communications team, Daves was the main contact for the Cavaliers’ football and men’s and women’s golf programs.

The Virginia media relations operation was named a recipient of the “Super 11” Award by the Football Writers Association of America for the 2012 season. The award is presented to 11 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision media relations departments that were deemed consistently exemplary and above and beyond the call of duty. Daves also received a special commendation from the FWAA in 2022.

Daves served in the same capacity at the University of Washington from 1992-2005. He was an assistant/associate sports information director at the University of Notre Dame from 1986-92. He served as the director of communications for the Midwestern Collegiate Conference in 1985-86.

While at Washington, Daves as a member of the NCAA Men’s Final Four Communications Committee (1997-2004). He served as media director at various NCAA Championships including numerous NCAA championship and Final Four events.

Daves helped coordinate media relations at 19 bowl games while working at Notre Dame, Washington and Virginia. That list includes the Rose Bowl (twice), Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl, Sugar Bowl and Cotton Bowl. His publication and feature writing have been honored numerous times with “Best in the Nation” citations from CSC.

Daves also co-authored two books on Washington Husky athletics: The Glory of Washington and Husky Stadium.

The CSC Lifetime Achievement Awards are presented to members for distinguished career service who have served at least 25 years in the profession and who are retiring, have retired or are leaving the athletic communications profession.

Daves will be honored in person CSC’s 69th annual convention, #CSCUnite26, from June 7-10 at Mandalay Bay Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada. The convention is held in conjunction with NACDA and Affiliates Convention Week.