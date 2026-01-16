Virginia Competes Saturday at Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will swim in a dual meet against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center in Christiansburg, Va.
The meet begins at 11 a.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
MEET NOTES
- The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 21
- The Virginia Tech men are receiving votes in the poll. The women are unranked
- The Cavaliers are coming off victories in last week's home meet against Penn State. The women swept all of the races while the men won all but one
- The men's 400 Medley Relay team (Spencer Nicholas, Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, David King) set a pool record last week, posting the 11th fastest time in the nation this season (3:04.05)
- Williamson is the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Week. Heilman had earned the honor earlier in the season (Oct. 14)
- Anna Moesch has the top time in the nation in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25)
- Claire Curzan has the top time in the nation in the 100 Back (49.12) and 200 Back (1:47.89)
- The Cavalier women have the top time in the nation in the 200 Free, 200 Medley and 400 Medley relays
- The Virginia women have four of the top 12 times in the nation in the 50 Free led by Sara Curtis at No. 2 (21.18)
- This meet is not part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Points will be awarded based on team finishes at the ACC Championship, being held Feb. 17-21 in Atlanta, Ga.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers will compete in their final dual meet of the season against NC State on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-24, in Raleigh, N.C.