Virginia Competes Saturday at Virginia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will swim in a dual meet against Virginia Tech on Saturday, Jan. 17 at the Christiansburg Aquatic Center in Christiansburg, Va.

The meet begins at 11 a.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

MEET NOTES

The Virginia women are No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 21

The Virginia Tech men are receiving votes in the poll. The women are unranked

The Cavaliers are coming off victories in last week's home meet against Penn State. The women swept all of the races while the men won all but one

The men's 400 Medley Relay team (Spencer Nicholas, Maximus Williamson, Thomas Heilman, David King) set a pool record last week, posting the 11th fastest time in the nation this season (3:04.05)

Williamson is the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Week. Heilman had earned the honor earlier in the season (Oct. 14)

Anna Moesch has the top time in the nation in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25)

Claire Curzan has the top time in the nation in the 100 Back (49.12) and 200 Back (1:47.89)

The Cavalier women have the top time in the nation in the 200 Free, 200 Medley and 400 Medley relays

The Virginia women have four of the top 12 times in the nation in the 50 Free led by Sara Curtis at No. 2 (21.18)

This meet is not part of the Smithfield Commonwealth Clash. Points will be awarded based on team finishes at the ACC Championship, being held Feb. 17-21 in Atlanta, Ga.

