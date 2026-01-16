Baseball Single-Game Tickets, Cav Passes On Sale Now

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – With first pitch just around the corner for the 2026 baseball season, single-game tickets for non-conference games and Cav Pass options are now on sale (January 16).

CAV PASS

The Full Season Cav Pass guarantees access to all 31 Virginia Baseball home games for just $130. Fans can redeem their Cav Pass vouchers for tickets to any regular-season home game, with the option to select their seats in general admission or reserved seating, based on availability.

The Mini Cav Pass is the most flexible Cav Pass option. Starting at $60, fans can purchase a minimum of 10 vouchers ($6 each) and redeem them for tickets to any regular-season home game, with the opportunity to select their seats in general admission or reserved seating, based on availability.

Cav Pass tickets can only be redeemed through a UVATix.com online account under the "Exchange Tickets" tab beginning 48 hours before each game.

THE DISH IS FOR KIDS

The 2026 season brings a new youth ticket policy as fans may claim up to four complimentary youth tickets per account with the purchase of at least one paid adult ticket (or season ticket) for all regular season home games. Youth tickets are online only and are not available at the box office on game day.

Youth tickets are valid for kids 18 and under and are located in general admission sections. Season ticket members may begin claiming youth tickets starting 10 days in advance of a home game (based on availability).

FAMILY FOUR PACK

Bring the whole family to the Dish this season with the brand-new Family Four Pack. Starting at $320 total for four season tickets, bring up to ten family and friends at a discounted rate (valid for General Admission only).