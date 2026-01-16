No. 14 Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader Against UNCG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up two wins over UNC Greensboro on Thursday (Jan. 15) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.
Virginia (3-0) swept UNCG (0-2) in both matches, the first a 7-0 victory and the second a 4-0 clinched win.
On doubles court one, No. 9 pair junior Vivian Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard picked up two dominant wins, 6-1 and 6-0. Collard won both of her singles matches on courts four and five in straight sets.
Freshman Kaitlyn Rolls made her dual match doubles debut, winning 6-0 on court two with senior Annabelle Xu.
Freshman Blair Gill had two dominant singles victories on courts five and six, not dropping a single game in either match.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers travel to take on No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday (Jan. 19) at 1 p.m.
#14 Virginia 7, UNCG 0
Singles competition
- #30 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sophia Cedeno (UNCG) 6-1, 6-1
- #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Lauren Thomson (UNCG) 6-1, 6-0
- #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Sara Kostic (UNCG) 6-0, 6-4
- Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Ivet Sala-Sanchez (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
- Melodie Collard (VA) def. Kayley Bushnell (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
- Blair Gill (VA) def. Sofia Somoano (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
Doubles competition
- #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sophia Cedeno/Lauren Thomson (UNCG) 6-1
- #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Sofia Somoano/Sara Kostic (UNCG) 4-1 UF
- Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Ivet Sala-Sanchez/Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-1
Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,1,6,2,5,3)
T-1:42 A-57
#14 Virginia 4, UNCG 0
Singles competition
- #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Sophia Cedeno (UNCG) 6-1, 2-4 UF
- #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Sara Kostic (UNCG) 6-4, 1-0 UF
- #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Lauren Thomson (UNCG) 6-2, 6-0
- Melodie Collard (VA) def. Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
- Blair Gill (VA) def. Kayley Bushnell (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
- Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Sofia Somoano (UNCG) 6-3, 2-0 UF
Doubles competition
- #9 Vivian Yang/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Sofia Somoano/Sara Kostic (UNCG) 6-0
- Annabelle Xu/Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Ivet Sala-Sanchez/Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-0
- Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Lauren Thomson/Kayley Bushnell (UNCG) 4-3 UF
Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (5,3,4)
T-1:16 A-28