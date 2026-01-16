No. 14 Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader Against UNCG

No. 14 Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader Against UNCGNo. 14 Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader Against UNCG

The Cavaliers took down the Spartans twice on Thursday (Jan. 15).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up two wins over UNC Greensboro on Thursday (Jan. 15) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Virginia (3-0) swept UNCG (0-2) in both matches, the first a 7-0 victory and the second a 4-0 clinched win.

On doubles court one, No. 9 pair junior Vivian Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard picked up two dominant wins, 6-1 and 6-0. Collard won both of her singles matches on courts four and five in straight sets.

Freshman Kaitlyn Rolls made her dual match doubles debut, winning 6-0 on court two with senior Annabelle Xu.

Freshman Blair Gill had two dominant singles victories on courts five and six, not dropping a single game in either match. 

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers travel to take on No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday (Jan. 19) at 1 p.m.
     

#14 Virginia 7, UNCG 0
Singles competition

  1. #30 Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sophia Cedeno (UNCG) 6-1, 6-1
  2. #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) def. Lauren Thomson (UNCG) 6-1, 6-0
  3. #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Sara Kostic (UNCG) 6-0, 6-4
  4. Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Ivet Sala-Sanchez (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
  5. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Kayley Bushnell (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
  6. Blair Gill (VA) def. Sofia Somoano (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles competition

  1. #9 Melodie Collard/Vivian Yang (VA) def. Sophia Cedeno/Lauren Thomson (UNCG) 6-1
  2. #10 Annabelle Xu/Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Sofia Somoano/Sara Kostic (UNCG) 4-1 UF
  3. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Ivet Sala-Sanchez/Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,1,6,2,5,3)
T-1:42 A-57

#14 Virginia 4, UNCG 0
Singles competition

  1. #20 Annabelle Xu (VA) vs. Sophia Cedeno (UNCG) 6-1, 2-4 UF
  2. #52 Martina Genis Salas (VA) vs. Sara Kostic (UNCG) 6-4, 1-0 UF
  3. #125 Isabelle Lacy (VA) def. Lauren Thomson (UNCG) 6-2, 6-0
  4. Melodie Collard (VA) def. Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
  5. Blair Gill (VA) def. Kayley Bushnell (UNCG) 6-0, 6-0
  6. Blanca Pico Navarro (VA) vs. Sofia Somoano (UNCG) 6-3, 2-0 UF

Doubles competition

  1. #9 Vivian Yang/Melodie Collard (VA) def. Sofia Somoano/Sara Kostic (UNCG) 6-0
  2. Annabelle Xu/Kaitlyn Rolls (VA) def. Ivet Sala-Sanchez/Sydney Bly (UNCG) 6-0
  3. Meggie Navarro/Isabelle Lacy (VA) vs. Lauren Thomson/Kayley Bushnell (UNCG) 4-3 UF

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (5,3,4)
T-1:16 A-28