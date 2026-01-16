No. 14 Virginia Sweeps Doubleheader Against UNCG

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team picked up two wins over UNC Greensboro on Thursday (Jan. 15) at the Boar's Head Sports Club.

Virginia (3-0) swept UNCG (0-2) in both matches, the first a 7-0 victory and the second a 4-0 clinched win.

On doubles court one, No. 9 pair junior Vivian Yang and fifth year Melodie Collard picked up two dominant wins, 6-1 and 6-0. Collard won both of her singles matches on courts four and five in straight sets.

Freshman Kaitlyn Rolls made her dual match doubles debut, winning 6-0 on court two with senior Annabelle Xu.

Freshman Blair Gill had two dominant singles victories on courts five and six, not dropping a single game in either match.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers travel to take on No. 3 North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., on Monday (Jan. 19) at 1 p.m.

#14 Virginia 7, UNCG 0

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish: Doubles (3,1); Singles (4,1,6,2,5,3)

T-1:42 A-57





#14 Virginia 4, UNCG 0

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1); Singles (5,3,4)

T-1:16 A-28