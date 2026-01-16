No. 4 Virginia On the Road This Weekend

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (8-2) will compete in two away matches this weekend. The Cavaliers play No. 11 Tufts at The St. James in Springfield, Va., on Saturday (Jan. 17) at 1 p.m. Virginia then takes on No. 7 Drexel in Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 2:30 p.m.

The Tufts match will be a three-court system and the Drexel match will be a five-court system.

CAVALIER NOTES

Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (7-0) remains undefeated on the year.

Junior Dylan Moran leads the team in victories with eight.

Virginia opens conference play with its match against Drexel. The Cavaliers finished as Mid-Atlantic Team Runners-Up following the 2024-25 season.

Virginia is 3-9 all-time against Drexel.

Virginia is 1-0 in the all-time series against Tufts. The last meeting was a 9-0 win in the first round of the 2025 CSA Team Championships.

