No. 4 Virginia On the Road This Weekend

The Cavaliers take on Tufts on Saturday (Jan. 17) and Drexel on Sunday (Jan. 18).

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 4 Virginia men’s squash team (8-2) will compete in two away matches this weekend. The Cavaliers play No. 11 Tufts at The St. James in Springfield, Va., on Saturday (Jan. 17) at 1 p.m. Virginia then takes on No. 7 Drexel in Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 2:30 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • Live scoring and live streaming will be available for the matches.
  • The Tufts match will be a three-court system and the Drexel match will be a five-court system.

LIVE STREAMING LINKS

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Sophomore Juan Jose Torres Lara (7-0) remains undefeated on the year.
  • Junior Dylan Moran leads the team in victories with eight.
  • Virginia opens conference play with its match against Drexel. The Cavaliers finished as Mid-Atlantic Team Runners-Up following the 2024-25 season.
  • Virginia is 3-9 all-time against Drexel. 
  • Virginia is 1-0 in the all-time series against Tufts. The last meeting was a 9-0 win in the first round of the 2025 CSA Team Championships.

UP NEXT

  • Members of the team will travel to New York to compete in the CSA Individual Championships being held next Friday through Wednesday (Jan. 23-27).