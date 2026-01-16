No. 5 Virginia Upsets No. 3 TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas – In its first dual match of the season, the No. 5 Virginia men's tennis team notched a 6-1 upset victory over No. 3 TCU on Thursday (Jan. 15) at the Bayard H. Friedman Tennis Center.
After dropping the doubles point to the Horned Frogs (1-1), the Cavaliers (1-0) responded by sweeping the singles slate.
Sophomore Jangjun Kim got the Cavaliers on the board with a swift 6-4, 6-4 win over Oliver Bonding on court three.
On court one, No. 16 Dylan Dietrich defeated No. 6 Duncan Chan in straight sets to give the Hoos a 2-1 lead.
In his collegiate debut, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig won a thriller of a tiebreaker to take the first set and promptly cruised to a second set victory on court four to cement his first win as a Cavalier and extend the lead to 3-1.
No. 29 Keegan Rice won in straight sets over #45 Cosme Rolland De Ravel on court two as he clinched the Virginia victory.
Senior Måns Dahlberg and sophomore Stiles Brockett closed out the evening with another two Cavalier wins on courts five and six, respectively.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers continue their stint in the Lone Star State with a matchup at No. 2 Texas on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 1:30 p.m. in Austin.
#5 Virginia 6, #3 TCU 1
Singles competition
- #16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #6 Duncan Chan (TCU) 6-4, 7-5
- #29 Keegan Rice (VA) def. #45 Cosme Rolland De Ravel (TCU) 6-4, 7-5
- Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Oliver Bonding (TCU) 6-4, 6-4
- Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) def. Cooper Woestendick (TCU) 7-6 (9), 6-2
- Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Albert Pedrico Kravtsov (TCU) 2-6, 6-2, 10-5
- Stiles Brockett (VA) def. #77 Roger Pascual Ferra (TCU) 7-6 (5), 6-2
Doubles competition
- #1 Måns Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. Cooper Woestendick/Oliver Bonding (TCU) 6-6 UF
- #23 Cosme Rolland De Ravel/Duncan Chan (TCU) def. #87 Jangjun Kim/Keegan Rice (VA) 7-6 (4)
- Filip Apltauer/Albert Pedrico (TCU) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Douglas Yaffa (VA) 6-3
Order of finish: Doubles (3,2); Singles (3,1,4,2,5,6)
T-4:00; A-400