CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 16 Virginia (15-2, 4-1 ACC) travels to SMU (13-4, 2-2 ACC) on Saturday, Jan. 17. Tipoff for the ACC contest at Moody Coliseum is set for Noon ET on ESPN2 and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

For Openers

  • No. 16 Virginia (15-2, 4-1 ACC) is 5-2 away from home (3-1 in true road contests).
  • UVA has a four-game win streak.
  • UVA has scored 80 or more points in 13 games, most since 13 in 2001-02.
  • The Cavaliers are averaging 84.7 points, third-most in school history and most since 85 ppg in 2000-01.
  • UVA is 14th in the kenpom.com and NET rankings.

Broadcast Information

  • The Virginia-SMU game will be televised on ESPN2, streamed on ESPN.com/watch and broadcast on the Virginia Sports Radio Network, VirginiaSports.com and Virginia Sports app.
  • Live statistics are available on VirginiaSports.com and the Virginia Sports app.

The New Head Coach

  • Ryan Odom was named the University of Virginia’s Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach on March 22.
  • He spent the last two seasons at VCU, leading the Rams to a 52-21 record and 2025 NCAA Tournament berth.
  • VCU won the 2025 Atlantic-10 Tournament and shared the A-10 regular-season championship.
  • UVA is Odom’s fifth stint as a collegiate head coach. In 12 seasons, he has compiled a record of 224-127, including stops at Utah State (2021-23), UMBC (2017-2021), Lenoir-Rhyne (2016), Charlotte (2015, interim).
  • Odom led UMBC, Utah State and VCU to the NCAA Tournament during his second season at those schools.
  • Odom coached UMBC to an upset against Virginia in 2018 NCAA Tournament, marking the first time a No. 16 seed defeated a No. 1 seed in the event’s history.
  • Odom is the first UVA coach to start his tenure 5-0, surpassing the Cavaliers’ first coach Henry Lannigan who started 4-0 in 1905-06.

All-Time vs. SMU

  • Virginia is 1-2 against SMU in the series that began in 2013.
  • SMU swept two games against Virginia last season.
  • The Mustangs defeated the Cavaliers 63-51 win in the inaugural ACC meeting between the teams in Dallas on Dec. 7, 2024.
  • SMU finished the sweep with a 54-52 win over UVA in Charlottesville on Jan. 15, 2025.
  • The Cavaliers squared off against the Mustangs in the semifinals of the Corpus Christi Challenge on Nov. 29, 2013.
  • The Cavaliers would go on to claim the tournament title after defeating Missouri State.

Last Time vs. The Mustangs

  • Boopie Miller drilled a game-winning 3-pointer near the buzzer to lift SMU to a 54-52 win at Virginia on Jan. 15, 2025.
  • UVA used a 12-0 run to gain a 50-45 lead, but SMU responded by burying three straight 3-pointers, including two from Miller, who led the Mustangs with 12 points.
  • UVA’s Blake Buchanan recorded his first career double-double with 11 points and career-high 15 rebounds.
  • UVA shot a season-low 15.4 percent from distance (4 of 26).

Last Time Out

  • No. 16 Virginia raced to a 14-0 lead and never trailed in a 79-70 win at No. 20 Louisville on Jan. 13 at KFC Yum! Center.
  • Malik Thomas sank a career-high six 3-pointers en route to a team-high 19 points.
  • Johann Grünloh netted 16 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks, while Sam Lewis chipped in 15 points along with a key block.
  • Former Cavalier Isaac McKneely led Louisville with 19 points.

Virginia Standard

  • The Virginia Standard is to pursue excellence and is built on the six pillars of humility, passion, unity, servanthood, thankfulness and accountability,
    • We play with pace, share the basketball and our defensive style is to dictate and disrupt.

Hoo Are These Cavaliers?

Hoos Among ACC Leaders

  • UVA ranks first in the ACC in rebounds (42.1), offensive rebounds (14.1), field goal percentage defense (.379) and 3-point field goal percentage defense (.286), second in blocks (6.7 bpg), rebound margin (+9.1) and 3-point percentage (.370), third in scoring margin (+17.7), fourth in assist/turnover ratio (1.61), 3-pointers (10.5), scoring defense (67 ppg) and defensive rebounds (27.9 rpg) and fifth in assists (17.4).
  • Thijs De Ridder ranks 12th in scoring (16 ppg), ninth in field goal percentage (54.1%) and 20th in rebounds (6.2 rpg).
  • Dallin Hall ranks third in assist/turnover ratio (2.9) and 10th in assists (4.1 apg).
  • Ugonna Onyenso and Johann Grünloh are tied for second in blocks (2.6 bpg) and Grünloh is 15th in rebounds (6.8 rpg).
  • Chance Mallory ranks second in assist/turnover ratio (3.0), third in steals (2.0 spg) and sixth in free throw percentage (83.1%).

On The Horizon

  • No. 16 Virginia hosts No. 14 North Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 24. Tipoff at John Paul Jones Arena is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN and Virginia Sports Radio Network.

 