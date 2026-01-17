No. 5 Virginia Squares Off Against No. 2 Texas Sunday

No. 5 Virginia Squares Off Against No. 2 Texas SundayNo. 5 Virginia Squares Off Against No. 2 Texas Sunday

The Cavaliers will face the Texans at 1:30 pm on Sunday (Jan. 18) in Austin.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. –  The No. 5 Virginia men's tennis team (1-0) continues its stint in the Lone Star State with a matchup at No. 2 Texas on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.  

FAN INFORMATION

  • Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match.

VIRGINIA NOTES

  • The Cavaliers began the spring season ranked No. 5 in the ITA Team Rankings.
  • In its opening match of the season on Thursday (Jan. 15), Virginia notched a 6-1 win over No. 3 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.
  • After the Horned Frogs claimed the doubles point, the Cavaliers swept the singles slate to secure the match victory.
  • On court one, No. 16 Dylan Dietrich defeated No. 6 Duncan Chan in straight sets.
  • In his collegiate debut, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig, playing on court four, won a thriller of a tiebreaker to take the first set and promptly cruised to a second set victory to cement his first dual match win as a Cavalier.
  • No. 29 Keegan Rice won in straight sets over #45 Cosme Rolland De Ravel on court two as he clinched the Virginia victory.
  • Sophomore Jangjun Kim won 6-4, 6-4 on court three, senior Måns Dahlberg won 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 on court five and sophomore Stiles Brockett won 7-6 (5), 6-2 on court six.

NOTES ON TEXAS

  • Virginia holds a 13-3 advantage in the all-time series against Texas.
  • In their last meeting, the No. 3 Longhorns claimed a 4-1 win in the ITA Indoors Quarterfinals on Feb. 15, 2025.
  • Prior to that match, the Cavaliers had held a 10-match win streak dating back to 2008.

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted in Charlottesville, Va. Their first matchup will be against Indiana on Friday (Jan. 23) at 5 p.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club.