No. 5 Virginia Squares Off Against No. 2 Texas Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men's tennis team (1-0) continues its stint in the Lone Star State with a matchup at No. 2 Texas on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 1:30 p.m. at the Texas Tennis Center in Austin.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers began the spring season ranked No. 5 in the ITA Team Rankings.

In its opening match of the season on Thursday (Jan. 15), Virginia notched a 6-1 win over No. 3 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas.

After the Horned Frogs claimed the doubles point, the Cavaliers swept the singles slate to secure the match victory.

On court one, No. 16 Dylan Dietrich defeated No. 6 Duncan Chan in straight sets.

In his collegiate debut, freshman Andres Santamarta Roig, playing on court four, won a thriller of a tiebreaker to take the first set and promptly cruised to a second set victory to cement his first dual match win as a Cavalier.

No. 29 Keegan Rice won in straight sets over #45 Cosme Rolland De Ravel on court two as he clinched the Virginia victory.

Sophomore Jangjun Kim won 6-4, 6-4 on court three, senior Måns Dahlberg won 2-6, 6-2, 10-5 on court five and sophomore Stiles Brockett won 7-6 (5), 6-2 on court six.

NOTES ON TEXAS

Virginia holds a 13-3 advantage in the all-time series against Texas.

In their last meeting, the No. 3 Longhorns claimed a 4-1 win in the ITA Indoors Quarterfinals on Feb. 15, 2025.

Prior to that match, the Cavaliers had held a 10-match win streak dating back to 2008.

UP NEXT