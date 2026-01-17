No. 6 Virginia Downs No. 11 Tufts 9-0

SPRINGFIELD, Va. – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (7-3) swept No. 11 Tufts (6-4) on Saturday (Jan. 17) in neutral-site action at The St. James.

The Cavaliers didn't drop a game in eight of ten total matches played, with Lina Tammam, Claire Pellegrino, Ana Quijano, Maria Min, Maryam Mian, Nili Sprecher, Nina Hashmi and Piper Giovine all recording 3-0 victories. At position eight, Anniston Mahaffy recovered from a dropped first game to win 3-1. Clare Minnis, playing at three, battled to a five-game match victory to complete the sweep.