No. 6 Virginia Downs No. 11 Tufts 9-0

No. 6 Virginia Downs No. 11 Tufts 9-0No. 6 Virginia Downs No. 11 Tufts 9-0

The Cavaliers swept the Jumbos 9-0 on Saturday afternoon (Jan. 17).

SPRINGFIELD, Va. –  The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (7-3) swept No. 11 Tufts (6-4) on Saturday (Jan. 17) in neutral-site action at The St. James.

The Cavaliers didn't drop a game in eight of ten total matches played, with Lina Tammam, Claire Pellegrino, Ana Quijano, Maria Min, Maryam Mian, Nili Sprecher, Nina Hashmi and Piper Giovine all recording 3-0 victories. At position eight, Anniston Mahaffy recovered from a dropped first game to win 3-1. Clare Minnis, playing at three, battled to a five-game match victory to complete the sweep.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • Virginia improves to 3-0 all-time against Tufts.
  • Senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for most wins on the team with seven apiece.
  • Tammam, who typically plays at position two, notched her first win of the season playing at the top of the ladder.

 

UP NEXT

  • The Cavaliers continue their road weekend, taking on No. 9 Drexel in Philadelphia on Sunday (Jan. 18) at 11:30 a.m.

#6 Virginia 9, #11 Tufts 0

1 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Maria Arseniev (TUFTS) 11-1, 11-4, 11-5  
2 | Maria Min (VA) def. Ella Hill (TUFTS) 11-4, 11-4, 11-3  
3 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Anika Goyal (TUFTS) 6-11, 11-9, 11-5, 13-15, 13-11
4 | Nina Hashmi (VA) def. Chloe Bergam (TUFTS) 11-7, 11-2, 11-5
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Sejal Virk (TUFTS) 11-3, 11-4, 11-1  
6 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Indira Moshi (TUFTS) 11-2, 11-3, 11-6  
7 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Anika Parr (TUFTS) 11-1, 11-6, 11-2
8 | Anniston Mahaffy (VA) def. Maria Fernanda Pinot (TUFTS) 9-11, 11-5, 11-0, 11-5
9 | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Sora Karanja (TUFTS) 11-3, 11-3, 11-5
Exh. | Piper Giovine (VA) def. Mia Kim (TUFTS) 11-4, 11-4, 11-4