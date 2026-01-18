Dedication for Tony Bennett Set for Saturday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia will officially dedicate the John Paul Jones Arena court in honor of former Dean and Markel Families Men’s Head Basketball Coach Tony Bennett in a pre-game ceremony on Saturday, Jan. 24.

Tony Bennett’s name will be added to the court at JPJ in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to the University, athletics department and men’s basketball program.

The celebration will begin approximately 15 minutes prior to tip-off for UVA’s men’s basketball game against No. 14 North Carolina. Tip-off for the game is set for 2 p.m. on ESPN. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early as traffic is expected to be heavy with an expected sellout crowd at JPJ.

“Coach Bennett built a culture rooted in integrity, discipline and excellence—one that elevated Virginia men’s basketball into a national power,” Director of Athletics Carla Williams said. “His impact on our University, our athletic department, and the broader community endures, and we look forward to this special occasion to honor his remarkable legacy at UVA.”

Bennett retired on Oct. 18, 2024, after posting a 364-136 record in 15 seasons at Virginia from 2009-24. He guided the Cavaliers to the 2019 NCAA Championship, two ACC Tournament titles, six ACC regular-season championships and 10 NCAA tournament appearances. Bennett was named ACC Coach of the Year in 2014, 2015, 2018 and 2019.

The three-time National Coach of the Year amassed a 433-169 overall record in 18 seasons overall, including a 69-33 mark and a pair of NCAA tournament appearances at Washington State from 2007-09.

Single-game, group and mini-plan tickets are on sale at uvatix.com. The four-game mini-plan features North Carolina, and one of Syracuse (Feb. 7), Miami (Feb. 21) or Virginia Tech (March 7), and two additional games of the fan’s choice. The six-game mini-plan features North Carolina, one of Syracuse, Miami or Virginia Tech, and four additional games of the fan’s choice.

The Landing, UVA's premium group space in JPJ Arena, is available to reserve for home games during the 2025-26 season. Please contact the ticket sales team at (434) 924-8821 for more information.