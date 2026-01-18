No. 14 Virginia Visits No. 3 North Carolina Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-0) travels to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on No. 3 North Carolina (3-0) on Monday (Jan. 18) at 1 p.m. at the Chewning Tennis Center.

FAN INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for the match.

VIRGINIA NOTES

The Cavaliers began the spring season ranked No. 14 in the ITA Team Rankings.

In its opening match of the season on Tuesday (Jan. 13), Virginia swept the Richmond Spiders. All but one match was won in straight sets.

In a doubleheader against UNCG on Thursday (Jan. 15), the Cavaliers did not drop a match to the Spartans across both matches. Virginia won the first 7-0 and the second was clinched 4-0.

NOTES ON NORTH CAROLINA

Virginia is 19-53 all-time against the Tar Heels.

In their last meeting, No. 8 North Carolina defeated No. 7 Virginia 4-0 in the ACC Championship on April 20, 2025, in Cary, N.C.

Prior to that, the Cavaliers and the Tar Heels met two additional times last season. Virginia took both matches 4-3.

UP NEXT