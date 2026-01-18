No. 5 Virginia Downs No. 2 Texas

AUSTIN, Texas – In its second match of the season, the No. 5 Virginia men's tennis team defeated No. 2 Texas 4-1 on Sunday (Jan. 18) at the Texas Tennis Center.

This was Virginia's (2-0) second top-five win. The Cavaliers defeated No. 3 TCU in Fort Worth on Thursday evening.

The Cavaliers first fell on doubles court three, but ultimately clinched the doubles point after junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett notched a 6-3 win over Sebastian Gorzny and Lucas Marionneau on court two, followed by a 6-4 win over Kalin Ivanovski and Abel Forger on the top court by senior Måns Dahlberg and sophomore Jangjun Kim.

Kim grabbed the first singles win for the Cavaliers, recording a 6-1, 6-3 win over No. 25 Sebastian Eriksson on court three.

After the Longhorns brought the match score to 2-1 with a win on court two, No. 16 Dietrich recovered from a dropped first set to defeat No. 39 Sebastian Gorzny 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 on the top court to extend Virginia's advantage to 3-1.

Dahlberg clinched the match victory after winning his second set in a tiebreaker over Lucas Marionneau on court four.

FROM HEAD COACH ANDRES PEDROSO



"Two solid culture wins for our team this trip to Texas. It’s definitely early in the year so everyone needs to stay humble, but we can’t ask for a better start from a heart, mentality and team culture perspective. Back to work on Tuesday and total focus on Indiana. Thank you to all the Wahoo fans all over the country who reached out this week with belief in our guys and passion for our program. Love you all!"

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted in Charlottesville, Va. Their first matchup will be against Indiana on Friday (Jan. 23) at 5 p.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club.



#5 Virginia 4, #2 Texas 1

Singles competition

1. #16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. #39 Sebastian Gorzny (TEX) 2-6, 6-3, 6-3

2. Abel Forger (TEX) def. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) 6-3, 6-0

3. Jangjun Kim (VA) def. #25 Sebastian Eriksson (TEX) 6-1, 6-3

4. Måns Dahlberg (VA) def. Lucas Marionneau (TEX) 6-3, 7-6 (5)

5. Jonah Braswell (TEX) vs. Stiles Brockett (VA) 6-2, 6-7 (5) UF

6. Mariano Dedura-Palomero (TEX) vs. Douglas Yaffa (VA) 4-6, 6-4, 3-1 UF





Doubles competition

1. Måns Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Kalin Ivanovski/Abel Forger (TEX) 6-4

2. Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Sebastian Gorzny/Lucas Marionneau (TEX) 6-3

3. Lucas Brown/Jonah Braswell (TEX) def. Andres Santamarta Roig/Douglas Yaffa (VA) 6-1

Order of finish: Doubles (3,2,1); Singles (3,2,1,4)