Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

No. 6 Virginia Defeats Drexel 6-3

The Cavaliers opened MASC play with a win over the Dragons on Sunday (Jan. 18).

PHILADELPHIA –  The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (8-3) defeated No. 9 Drexel (4-6) 6-3 on Sunday (Jan. 18) at the Kline & Specter Squash Center.

After Drexel got on the board first, the Cavaliers countered with junior Clare Minnis' 3-0 victory at position three and sophomore Claire Pellegrino's 3-1 win at six. Equipped with a 2-1 lead, senior Lina Tammam won 3-0 at the top of the ladder and junior Nili Sprecher picked up a 3-1 victory at position nine to extend the Hoos' advantage to 4-2. Sophomore Maryam Mian clinched the match victory with her 3-1 win at five before sophomore Ana Quijano tacked on one more point for the Cavaliers playing at position seven.

CAVALIER NOTES

  • This was the Cavalier's opening match of Mid-Atlantic Squash Conference play.
  • Senior Lina Tammam and sophomore Maryam Mian are tied for most wins on the team with eight apiece.
  • Virginia extends its winning streak against Drexel to five matches, dating to 2023.

 

UP NEXT

  • Members of the team will travel to New York to compete in the CSA Individual Championships being held next Friday through Wednesday (Jan. 23-27).

#6 Virginia 6, #9 Drexel 3

1 | Lina Tammam (VA) def. Moa Bonnemark (DU) 11-9, 12-10, 11-7
2 | Emma Bartley (DU) def. Maria Min (VA) 11-5, 11-7, 11-7
3 | Clare Minnis (VA) def. Ana Karen Botello (DU) 11-8, 11-9, 11-9
4 | Emilia Falconi (DU) def. Nina Hashmi (VA) 11-6, 7-11, 11-9, 11-9
5 | Maryam Mian (VA) def. Luciana Castillo (DU) 11-4, 8-11, 11-1, 11-8
6 | Claire Pellegrino (VA) def. Nóra Juhász (DU) 7-11, 13-11, 12-10, 11-9
7 | Ana Quijano (VA) def. Lijana Sultana (DU) 12-10, 11-7, 11-6
8 | Claudia Adam (DU) def. Anniston Mahaffy (VA) 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 9-11, 12-10
9 | Nili Sprecher (VA) def. Raya Singh (DU) 12-10, 11-5, 9-11, 11-8
Exh. | Eveli Mälk (DU) def. Piper Giovine (VA) 11-7, 11-9, 11-6