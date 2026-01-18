No. 6 Virginia Defeats Drexel 6-3

PHILADELPHIA – The No. 6 Virginia women’s squash team (8-3) defeated No. 9 Drexel (4-6) 6-3 on Sunday (Jan. 18) at the Kline & Specter Squash Center.

After Drexel got on the board first, the Cavaliers countered with junior Clare Minnis' 3-0 victory at position three and sophomore Claire Pellegrino's 3-1 win at six. Equipped with a 2-1 lead, senior Lina Tammam won 3-0 at the top of the ladder and junior Nili Sprecher picked up a 3-1 victory at position nine to extend the Hoos' advantage to 4-2. Sophomore Maryam Mian clinched the match victory with her 3-1 win at five before sophomore Ana Quijano tacked on one more point for the Cavaliers playing at position seven.