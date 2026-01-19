No. 14 Virginia Falls At No. 3 North Carolina

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team fell 6-1 to No. 3 North Carolina on Monday afternoon (Jan. 19) at the Chewning Tennis Center.



After the Tar Heels (4-0) won on doubles court two, the Cavaliers (3-1) picked up a win on the top doubles court as No. 9 pair fifth year Melodie Collard and junior Vivian Yang won 6-3 over No. 3 Susanna Maltby and Oby Kajuru. The battle for the doubles point went down to the third court where North Carolina edged out a 7-5 victory to secure the point.

North Carolina won three consecutive singles matches on courts one, three and six to clinch the match victory. No. 125 Isabelle Lacy got the Cavaliers on the board with a win in straight sets over No. 69 Alanis Hamilton on court four before the Tar Heels closed out the afternoon with two wins in third-set super tiebreakers on courts two and five.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers compete in ITA Kickoff Weekend hosted in Charlottesville, Va. Their first matchup will be against Rice on Saturday (Jan. 24) at 10 a.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club.



#3 UNC 6, #14 UVA 1

Singles competition

Doubles competition

Order of finish: Doubles (2,1,3); Singles (1,3,6,4,2,5)