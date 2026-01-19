Virginia to Honor Women’s Sport Programs on National Girls and Women in Sports Day

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The University of Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center announced that UVA’s women’s sport programs will be honored at the National Girls and Women in Sports Day (NGWSD) celebration on Sunday (Jan. 25) presented by Flow Automotive. TICKETS.

This year’s NGWSD celebration, themed “Legacy & Limitless Potential”, will take place as a part of the women’s basketball game against NC State that tips at 12 p.m. Fans will have the opportunity to have a NGWSD poster signed by the entire women’s basketball team following the game.

There will also be a pregame NGWSD youth sports festival on the concourse of John Paul Jones Arena from 10:30-11:50 a.m. The festival will include multiple sports stations for youth to participate and feature UVA student-athletes from various programs. Youth who participate in the sports festival will receive a complimentary t-shirt while supplies lasts.

Doors will open at 10:30 a.m. Admission to the festival and the autograph session is free with a game ticket.

Since 1996, the Virginia Department of Athletics and the Maxine Platzer Lynn Women’s Center have collaborated in a celebration of NGWSD, an event that brings national attention to the achievements of female athletes and issues facing girls and women in sports.