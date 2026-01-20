Claire Curzan Named ACC Swimmer of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Claire Curzan was named the ACC Swimmer of the Week as announced Tuesday (Jan. 20) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Curzan set two Christianburg Aquatic Center pool records in Saturday’s dual meet at Virginia Tech. Curzan won both the 100 Back (50.25) and the 200 Back (1:51.00) in record time. She also led off the 200 Medley Relay, helping the squad set a pool record in that event as well.

This is Curzan’s second time being named the ACC Swimmer of the Week. She earned the honor last season for her performance at the Tennessee Invite (11/25/24).

This is the third time this season a Cavalier has been named the ACC Swimmer of the Week, as Anna Moesch twice earned the honor (Oct. 14, Nov. 25).