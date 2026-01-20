Dylan Dietrich Named ACC Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Dylan Dietrich has been named the ACC Men’s Tennis Player of the Week in honors announced Tuesday (Jan. 20) by the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Dietrich went 2-0 in singles, helping the Cavaliers open the season with a pair of top-five victories. No. 16 Dietrich defeated No. 6 Duncan Chan 6-4, 7-5 in the Cavaliers' season-opening 6-1 win at No. 3 TCU. He followed that up with a 2-6, 6-3, 6-3 comeback victory over No. 39 Sebastian Gorzny in Virginia's 4-1 win at No. 2 Texas.

This is Dietrich's third time being named the ACC Player of the Week in his career. He earned the honor twice in 2024-25.