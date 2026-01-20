Nubbe Named ACC Field Athlete of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (Jan. 20) that Jeremiah Nubbe of the Virginia track and field team earned ACC Men’s Field Athlete of the Week honors after a strong performance in his season opener in Blacksburg, Va.



Nubbe earned the honor after winning the men's weight throw competition at the Virginia Tech Invitational on Friday, Jan. 16. On his third throw of the competition, Nubbe threw his winning mark of 23.24m/76-3 and led the Cavaliers to a 1-2-3 finish in the event. Teammates Keyandre Davis (22.75m/74-7.75) and Nikolaos Polychroniou (22.14m/72-7.75) also surpassed 70-meters to round out the top three finishers.



The senior was not far off his personal best and school record mark of 24.17m/79-3.75 set at the 2025 NCAA Indoor Championships. His mark from Blacksburg currently leads the ACC and sits No.4 in the NCAA this season.

He is the second Cavalier this season to earn ACC weekly honors alongside Gary Martin.

2025-26 Virginia Indoor ACC Weekly Award Winners