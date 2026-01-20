Rafael Jódar Advances to Australian Open Second Round

MELBOURNE, Australia – Former Virginia men’s tennis player Rafael Jódar has advanced to the second round of the men's singles draw at the Australian Open, being held January 18 to February 1 at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia.

Jódar won his Grand Slam debut on Tuesday (Jan. 20), defeating fellow qualifier Rei Sakamoto of Japan 7-6 (6), 6-1, 5-7, 4-6, 6-3. The match lasted 3 hours and 51 minutes.

Jódar is ranked No. 150 in the world. Sakamoto is No. 202.

The victory is Jódar's first career Grand Slam victory and his first career ATP tour victory.

Jódar will face the No. 16 seed Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic in the second round.

Jódar picked up three victories in the qualifying tournament to earn his spot in the main draw.