Updated ITA Kickoff Weekend Match Schedule Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The match schedule for the ITA Kickoff Weekend tennis tournament being held at the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club has been altered.
Due to an incoming winter weather system, the matches scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Jan. 23-26, will now take place on Friday and Saturday. The revised tournament schedule is listed below.
Friday
- 9:00 am - Men’s Kickoff: Michigan vs. Cornell
- 12:00 pm - Men’s Kickoff: Virginia vs. Indiana
- 3:00 pm - Women’s Kickoff: Virginia vs. Rice
- 6:00 pm - Women’s Kickoff: USC vs. Wisconsin
Saturday
- 9:00 am - Men’s Consolation Match
- 12:00 pm - Men’s Championship Match
- 3:00 pm - Women’s Championship Match
- 6:00 pm - Women’s Consolation Match
About ITA Kickoff Weekend
- The ITA Kickoff Weekend is one of the marquee events of the spring season, bringing together the top 56 men’s and women’s college tennis teams for a weekend of intense competition. Hosted by 14 men’s and women’s programs from across the country, the ITA Kickoff Weekend is an early-season test for teams against programs they might not typically face
- Not just playing for pride, the stakes will be high for Kickoff Weekend play as all 112 competing teams are looking to be just one of the 14 teams from each gender to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships
- Each season, the ITA Kickoff Weekend field is determined by the ITA Kickoff Weekend Draft which is held in the summer months after the dual-match season. The Top 14 ranked teams in the final ITA Rankings of the season will automatically serve as hosts for both men’s and women’s teams