Updated ITA Kickoff Weekend Match Schedule Announced

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The match schedule for the ITA Kickoff Weekend tennis tournament being held at the indoor courts of the Boar’s Head Sports Club has been altered.

Due to an incoming winter weather system, the matches scheduled for Friday through Sunday, Jan. 23-26, will now take place on Friday and Saturday. The revised tournament schedule is listed below.

Friday

9:00 am - Men’s Kickoff: Michigan vs. Cornell

12:00 pm - Men’s Kickoff: Virginia vs. Indiana

3:00 pm - Women’s Kickoff: Virginia vs. Rice

6:00 pm - Women’s Kickoff: USC vs. Wisconsin

Saturday

9:00 am - Men’s Consolation Match

12:00 pm - Men’s Championship Match

3:00 pm - Women’s Championship Match

6:00 pm - Women’s Consolation Match

About ITA Kickoff Weekend