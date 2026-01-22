Virginia at NC State Dual on FridayVirginia at NC State Dual on Friday
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Virginia at NC State Dual on Friday

The Cavaliers will swim in their final dual meet of the season on Friday at NC State starting at 2 p.m.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will swim in a dual meet against NC State on Friday, January 23, at the Willis R Casey Aquatic Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The swimming events begin at 2 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

  • The meet will stream live on ACCNX
  • Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
  • Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

EVENTS

  • 200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free
  • 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly
  • 200 IM, 400 Free Relay

MEET NOTES

  • The Virginia women remained No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 25
  • NC State's women are No. 7. The men are No. 6
  • Claire Curzan is the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Week after setting two individual and one relay pool record at last week's dual at Virginia Tech
  • Curzan has the top time in the nation in both the 100 and 200 Back (49.12, 1:47.89). She is second in the 100 Fly (49.68), 6th in the 50 Free and 10th in the 100 Free (47.01)
  • Anna Moesch has the top time in the nation in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25)
  • Sara Curtis is second in the 50 Free, sixth in the 100 Free, and seventh in the 100 Back
  • Aimee Canny ranks in the top 20 in six events (200 Free, 500 Free, 1000 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, 200 IM)
  • Thomas Heilman ranks third in the 200 Fly and fifth in the 100 Fly 
  • David King ranks fifth in the 200 Back and is also in the top 20 in the 200 Free
  • Maximus Williamson ranks sixth in the 200 IM and is in the top 20 in the 100 Free and 200 Free

UP NEXT

  • Virginia hosts the Cavalier Invitational Feb. 5-7 at the Aquatic and Fitness Center
  • Prelims are at 11 am on Thursday and Friday and 10 am on Saturday with finals at 6 pm on Thursday and Friday and 5 pm on Saturday