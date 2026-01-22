Virginia at NC State Dual on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will swim in a dual meet against NC State on Friday, January 23, at the Willis R Casey Aquatic Center in Raleigh, N.C.
The swimming events begin at 2 p.m.
HOW TO FOLLOW
- The meet will stream live on ACCNX
- Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).
- Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates
EVENTS
- 200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free
- 100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly
- 200 IM, 400 Free Relay
MEET NOTES
- The Virginia women remained No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 25
- NC State's women are No. 7. The men are No. 6
- Claire Curzan is the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Week after setting two individual and one relay pool record at last week's dual at Virginia Tech
- Curzan has the top time in the nation in both the 100 and 200 Back (49.12, 1:47.89). She is second in the 100 Fly (49.68), 6th in the 50 Free and 10th in the 100 Free (47.01)
- Anna Moesch has the top time in the nation in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25)
- Sara Curtis is second in the 50 Free, sixth in the 100 Free, and seventh in the 100 Back
- Aimee Canny ranks in the top 20 in six events (200 Free, 500 Free, 1000 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, 200 IM)
- Thomas Heilman ranks third in the 200 Fly and fifth in the 100 Fly
- David King ranks fifth in the 200 Back and is also in the top 20 in the 200 Free
- Maximus Williamson ranks sixth in the 200 IM and is in the top 20 in the 100 Free and 200 Free
UP NEXT
- Virginia hosts the Cavalier Invitational Feb. 5-7 at the Aquatic and Fitness Center
- Prelims are at 11 am on Thursday and Friday and 10 am on Saturday with finals at 6 pm on Thursday and Friday and 5 pm on Saturday