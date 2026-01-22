Virginia at NC State Dual on Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams will swim in a dual meet against NC State on Friday, January 23, at the Willis R Casey Aquatic Center in Raleigh, N.C.

The swimming events begin at 2 p.m.

HOW TO FOLLOW

The meet will stream live on ACCNX

Live results will be available through Meet Mobile (get the app here).

Fans can follow @UVASwimDive on Twitter and Instagram for updates

EVENTS

200 Medley Relay, 1000 Free, 200 Free, 100 Back, 100 Breast, 200 Fly, 50 Free

100 Free, 200 Back, 200 Breast, 500 Free, 100 Fly

200 IM, 400 Free Relay

MEET NOTES

The Virginia women remained No. 1 in the latest CSCAA poll. The men are No. 25

NC State's women are No. 7. The men are No. 6

Claire Curzan is the reigning ACC Swimmer of the Week after setting two individual and one relay pool record at last week's dual at Virginia Tech

Curzan has the top time in the nation in both the 100 and 200 Back (49.12, 1:47.89). She is second in the 100 Fly (49.68), 6th in the 50 Free and 10th in the 100 Free (47.01)

Anna Moesch has the top time in the nation in the 100 Free (45.98) and 200 Free (1:40.25)

Sara Curtis is second in the 50 Free, sixth in the 100 Free, and seventh in the 100 Back

Aimee Canny ranks in the top 20 in six events (200 Free, 500 Free, 1000 Free, 200 Breast, 200 Fly, 200 IM)

Thomas Heilman ranks third in the 200 Fly and fifth in the 100 Fly

David King ranks fifth in the 200 Back and is also in the top 20 in the 200 Free

Maximus Williamson ranks sixth in the 200 IM and is in the top 20 in the 100 Free and 200 Free

