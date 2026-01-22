No. 14 Virginia Hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 14 Virginia women’s tennis team (3-1) hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-24.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches.
- Admission is free.
- Due to an incoming winter weather system, the matches originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, Jan. 23-25, will now take place on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-24. The revised tournament schedule is listed below.
ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND SCHEDULE
- Friday, Jan. 23, 3 p.m. – No. 14 Virginia (4-0) vs. Rice (2-0)
- Friday, Jan. 23, 6 p.m. – No. 20 USC (4-0) vs. Wisconsin (2-0)
- Saturday, Jan. 24, 3 p.m. – Championship Match
- Saturday, Jan. 24, 6 p.m. – Consolation Match
ABOUT ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND
- The ITA Kickoff Weekend is one of the marquee events of the spring season bringing together the top 56 men’s and women’s college tennis teams for a weekend of intense competition. Hosted by 14 men’s and women’s programs from across the country, the ITA Kickoff Weekend is an early-season test for teams against programs they might not typically face.
- Not just playing for pride, the stakes will be high for Kickoff Weekend play as all 112 competing teams are looking to be just one of the 14 teams from each gender to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
- Each season, the ITA Kickoff Weekend field is determined by the ITA Kickoff Weekend Draft which is held in the summer months after the dual-match season. The Top 14 ranked teams in the final ITA Rankings of the season will automatically serve as hosts for both men’s and women’s teams.
- In the draft, teams and coaches have the opportunity to choose where they would like to play. The picks start with the No. 15 ranked team and conclude with the No. 56 ranked team (or until all 56 spots are filled).
- With four teams playing at each host site, the winning teams from the opening round will meet in the second round to determine who advances to the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
- The winner of the Charlottesville regional will earn a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 6-10 in Champaign or Evanston, Ill.
- The UVA men are also hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend matches and will be playing directly prior to the women's matches on both Friday and Saturday.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers remain at No. 14 in this week's ITA team rankings.
- Virginia comes into the tournament with a 3-1 record, logging wins over Richmond and UNCG.
- No. 125 Sophomore Isabelle Lacy remains undefeated in singles, posting a 4-0 record on courts three and four.
- At doubles, No. 9 pair fifth year Melodie Collard and junior Vivian Yang hold a 4-0 record on the top court.
- Virginia is looking to advance to ITA Indoors for the fifth straight year.
- Last year, UVA topped Duke 4-3 in the final to advance.
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Virginia and Rice.
- UVA is 1-2 all-time against Southern California, winning the last matchup against the Trojans.
- UVA is 1-3 all-time against Wisconsin.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers travel to Ann Arbor, Mich., to take on Michigan on January 30. Match time will be announced at a later date.