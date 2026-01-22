No. 2 Virginia Hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men's tennis team (2-0) hosts ITA Kickoff Weekend matches at the Boar’s Head Sports Club this Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-24.
MATCH INFORMATION
- Live courts streams and live scores will be available for the matches.
- Admission is free.
- Due to an incoming winter weather system, the matches originally scheduled to take place Friday through Sunday, Jan. 23-25, will now take place on Friday and Saturday, Jan. 23-24. The revised tournament schedule is listed below.
ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND SCHEDULE
- Friday, Jan. 23, 9 a.m. – No. 7 Michigan (0-1) vs. Cornell (2-0)
- Friday, Jan. 23, 12 p.m. – No. 2 Virginia (2-0) vs. Indiana (2-1)
- Saturday, Jan. 24, 9 a.m. – Consolation Match
- Saturday, Jan. 24, 12 p.m. – Championship Match
ABOUT ITA KICKOFF WEEKEND
- The ITA Kickoff Weekend is one of the marquee events of the spring season bringing together the top 56 men’s and women’s college tennis teams for a weekend of intense competition. Hosted by 14 men’s and women’s programs from across the country, the ITA Kickoff Weekend is an early-season test for teams against programs they might not typically face.
- Not just playing for pride, the stakes will be high for Kickoff Weekend play as all 112 competing teams are looking to be just one of the 14 teams from each gender to advance to the ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
- Each season, the ITA Kickoff Weekend field is determined by the ITA Kickoff Weekend Draft which is held in the summer months after the dual-match season. The Top 14 ranked teams in the final ITA Rankings of the season will automatically serve as hosts for both men’s and women’s teams.
- In the draft, teams and coaches have the opportunity to choose where they would like to play. The picks start with the No. 15 ranked team and conclude with the No. 56 ranked team (or until all 56 spots are filled).
- With four teams playing at each host site, the winning teams from the opening round will meet in the second round to determine who advances to the 2025 ITA National Team Indoor Championships.
- The winner of the Charlottesville regional will earn a spot in the ITA National Team Indoor Championships, being held Feb. 6-10 in Champaign or Evanston, Ill.
- The UVA women are also hosting ITA Kickoff Weekend matches and will be playing immediately following the men's matches on both Friday and Saturday.
CAVALIER NOTES
- The Cavaliers rose to No. 2 in this week's ITA team rankings.
- Virginia comes into the tournament with a 2-0 record, logging a pair of top-five wins at No. 3 TCU and No. 2 Texas.
- Junior Dylan Dietrich was named the ACC Men's Player of the Week after his wins over TCU's No. 6 Duncan Chan and Texas' No. 39 Sebastian Gorzny.
- The Cavaliers have won six ITA National Team Indoor Championships, including four straight from 2008 to 2011 and most recently in 2017 when the tournament was held in Charlottesville.
- Virginia has only failed to advance out of ITA Kickoff Weekend twice in the previous 17 tournaments.
- The Cavaliers are 4-0 all-time against Indiana, 11-4 against Michigan and 6-11 against Cornell.
UP NEXT
- The Cavaliers host Columbia on Friday, Jan. 30 at 5 p.m. at the Boar's Head Sports Club.