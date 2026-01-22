Women's Lacrosse Neutral Site Scrimmage Moved to Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Due to a forecasted winter storm hitting the Mid-Atlantic region this weekend, the Virginia women's lacrosse team has changed the date, time and location of this weekend's preseason scrimmage against Johns Hopkins.

The two teams have moved the scrimmage to Friday, January 23, at 5 p.m. at Archbishop Spalding High in Severn, Md.

The scrimmage will be free and open to the public.

The Cavaliers and Blue Jays were originally scheduled to play on Saturday at the St. James in Springfield, Va.