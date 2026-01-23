No. 2 Virginia Tops Indiana 4-1 To Advance To ITA Kickoff Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 2 Virginia men’s tennis team (3-0) advanced to the ITA Kickoff Championship match with a 4-1 victory against Indiana (2-2) on Friday (Jan. 23) at the Boar’s Head Sports Club.

Junior Dylan Dietrich and sophomore Stiles Brockett started the match with a 6-4 win on doubles court two. The Cavaliers then clinched the doubles point with a 6-2 victory from senior Douglas Yaffa and sophomore Keegan Rice on court three.



Brockett opened up singles scoring for Virginia, notching a 6-3, 6-2 win on court six to put the Cavaliers up 2-0. Indiana picked up a point on court five, but sophomore Jangjun Kim quickly responded with a 6-3, 6-4 win of his own on court four to restore Virginia's lead to two points. No. 29 Keegan Rice clinched the win with his 6-3, 6-4 win on court two.

UP NEXT

The Cavaliers take on Michigan in the ITA Kickoff Weekend Championship Match Saturday, Jan. 24, at 9 a.m. on the indoor courts of the Boar's Head Sports Club.

#2 Virginia 4, Indiana 1

Singles competition

1. #16 Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. #105 Sam Landau (IND) 7-6, 1-4 UF

2. #29 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Jip van Assendelft (IND) 6-3, 6-4

3. Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. Facundo Yunis (IND) 1-6, 6-4 UF

4. Jangjun Kim (VA) def. Braeden Gelletich (IND) 6-3, 6-4

5. Ben Pomeranets (IND) def. Mans Dahlberg (VA) 6-4, 6-1

6. Stiles Brockett (VA) def. Aidan Atwood (IND) 6-3, 6-2

Doubles competition

1. Mans Dahlberg/Jangjun Kim (VA) vs. Sam Landau/Jip van Assendelft (IND) 3-5 UF

2. Dylan Dietrich/Stiles Brockett (VA) def. #57 Matteo Antonescu/Michael Andre (IND) 6-4

3. Douglas Yaffa/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Facundo Yunis/Braeden Gelletich (IND) 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (6,5,4,2)

T-2:10 A-103